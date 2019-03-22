NCAA Duke Jones Basketball
FILE - In this March 5, 2019, file photo, Duke's Tre Jones (3) and Javin DeLaurier (12) react following a play against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C. Tyus Jones led a top-seeded Duke team to a national title four years ago. Now, younger brother Tre wants to do the same thing. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

 Gerry Broome
No. 10 The Colorado Rapids host Houston on Saturday

No. 9 Curling nationals are in Denver all week

No. 8 Local college highlights include UCCS baseball Sunday, Friday and Saturday

No. 7 Prep highlights include a relatively light spring break week with some baseball teams playing in Arizona and some other teams traveling as well

No. 6 Discovery Canyon’s Ashten Prechtel plays in McDonalds All-American basketball Thursday in Atlanta

No. 5 The Colorado Avalanche host Arizona Friday in a key game, and Vegas Wednesday after a trip to Chicago on Sunday

No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host Reggie Jackson and Detroit on Tuesday and visit Indiana Sunday, Houston Thursday and the Thunder Friday

No. 3 The women’s basketball NCAA Tournament works through its second week

No. 2 The Colorado Rockies open Thursday at Miami, as do most of the MLB teams

No. 1 The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament is down to six teams after Saturday

Also receiving votes:

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are at Phoenix Rising on Saturday

Other local college home highlights include Air Force men’s lacrosse Saturday and baseball Sunday; CC women’s lacrosse Monday and Wednesday, men’s lacrosse Monday, Wednesday and Friday, women’s and men’s tennis Saturday; and UCCS softball Sunday and women’s lacrosse Friday

NFL owners meeting Sunday to Wednesday

