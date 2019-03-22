No. 10 The Colorado Rapids host Houston on Saturday
No. 9 Curling nationals are in Denver all week
No. 8 Local college highlights include UCCS baseball Sunday, Friday and Saturday
No. 7 Prep highlights include a relatively light spring break week with some baseball teams playing in Arizona and some other teams traveling as well
No. 6 Discovery Canyon’s Ashten Prechtel plays in McDonalds All-American basketball Thursday in Atlanta
No. 5 The Colorado Avalanche host Arizona Friday in a key game, and Vegas Wednesday after a trip to Chicago on Sunday
No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host Reggie Jackson and Detroit on Tuesday and visit Indiana Sunday, Houston Thursday and the Thunder Friday
No. 3 The women’s basketball NCAA Tournament works through its second week
No. 2 The Colorado Rockies open Thursday at Miami, as do most of the MLB teams
No. 1 The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament is down to six teams after Saturday
Also receiving votes:
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are at Phoenix Rising on Saturday
Other local college home highlights include Air Force men’s lacrosse Saturday and baseball Sunday; CC women’s lacrosse Monday and Wednesday, men’s lacrosse Monday, Wednesday and Friday, women’s and men’s tennis Saturday; and UCCS softball Sunday and women’s lacrosse Friday
NFL owners meeting Sunday to Wednesday