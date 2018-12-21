No. 10 Men's college basketball highlights include unbeaten Nevada at Utah on Saturday
No. 9 Local college home highlights include Colorado College women's and men's hoops Saturday and Sun-day and UCCS women's hoops Saturday and Sunday
No. 8 College football bowl games include Thursday's Miami vs.Wisconsin Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, Friday's Alamo Bowl with Washington State vs. Iowa State and Saturday's Peach Bowl pitting Michigan vs. Florida
No. 7 NFL highlights, with all games in the final week on Sunday, include Indy at Tennessee, Philly at Washington and Cleveland at Baltimore
No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche entertain Chicago on Saturday after visiting Las Vegas on Thursday
No. 5 Air Force men's basketball hosts UC-Riverside on Friday
No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Spurs Friday and visit the Spurs Wednesday and Suns Saturday
No. 3 Air Force hockey hosts Bemidji Saturday and Sunday; Colorado College is off until the following Monday
No. 2 The Denver Broncos visit the Oakland Raiders on Monday night; the Broncos finish the season by hosting the L.A. Chargers on Sunday
No. 1 The College Football Playoff semifinals are Saturday with Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Also receiving votes:
Junior men's hockey world championships start Wednesday in British Columbia
Preps are off for holiday break