Oklahoma Riley Football
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley, left, poses with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, winner of the Heisman Trophy, in New York. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has been to the College Football Playoff twice and coached two Heisman winners since taking over as Oklahoma's coach 18 months ago. With all that success already at age 35, the school will have to battle to hold NFL teams at bay.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

 Craig Ruttle
No. 10 Men's college basketball highlights include unbeaten Nevada at Utah on Saturday

No. 9 Local college home highlights include Colorado College women's and men's hoops Saturday and Sun-day and UCCS women's hoops Saturday and Sunday

No. 8 College football bowl games include Thursday's Miami vs.Wisconsin Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, Friday's Alamo Bowl with Washington State vs. Iowa State and Saturday's Peach Bowl pitting Michigan vs. Florida

No. 7 NFL highlights, with all games in the final week on Sunday, include Indy at Tennessee, Philly at Washington and Cleveland at Baltimore

No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche entertain Chicago on Saturday after visiting Las Vegas on Thursday

No. 5 Air Force men's basketball hosts UC-Riverside on Friday

No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Spurs Friday and visit the Spurs Wednesday and Suns Saturday

No. 3 Air Force hockey hosts Bemidji Saturday and Sunday; Colorado College is off until the following Monday

No. 2 The Denver Broncos visit the Oakland Raiders on Monday night; the Broncos finish the season by hosting the L.A. Chargers on Sunday

No. 1 The College Football Playoff semifinals are Saturday with Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Also receiving votes:

Junior men's hockey world championships start Wednesday in British Columbia

Preps are off for holiday break

