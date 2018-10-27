No. 10 The Colorado Avalanche visit Calgary Thursday and Vancouver Friday in a slow week
No. 9 College football highlights include Saturday’s Alabama at LSU, Penn State at Michigan, Stanford at Washington, Georgia at Kentucky and West Virginia at Texas
No. 8 NFL highlights include Sunday’s Rams at Saints, Packers at Patriots, Lions at Vikings, Bucs at Panthers, Steelers at Ravens and Chargers are Seahawks
No. 7 Colorado visits Arizona in football Friday night; Colorado State football is off this weekend
No. 6 The World Series will wrap up this week, if not before, with postseason honors and moves to follow
No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host New Orleans on Monday and Utah on Saturday around road games at Chicago Wednesday and Cleveland Thursday
No. 4 Prep highlights include state gymnastics and playoffs in other active sports, except for 3A and 4A football’s last week of the regular season
No. 3 Highly ranked St. Cloud State visits Colorado College in hockey Friday and Saturday; Air Force hockey visits Army on Friday and Saturday
No. 2 Air Force visits Army in football Saturday with the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy up for grabs
No. 1 The Broncos host the Houston Texans on Sunday
Also receiving votes:
NASCAR Monster Energy teams are at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday in the third-to-last playoff event
Local college highlights include league tournaments including UCCS and CC soccer and volleyball, Air Force volleyball home Thursday and AFA men’s and women’s swimming home Friday
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday
Breeders Cup horse races take place over the weekend
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are released Tuesday
World weightlifting competition begins Thursday
World gymnastics competition goes through the week