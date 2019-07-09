The 79th Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off Tuesday night with fans traveling from all 50 states and countries as far as Japan and Australia . If you're one of the 24,141 people packed into Norris-Penrose Event Center during July 10-13, here is what to expect.
The festivities kick off Tuesday night with a parade of equestrian riders, floats and local businesses in downtown Colorado Springs.
The five rodeo performances begin Wednesday and run through Saturday, with two performances Saturday — a matinee and a night performance.
Ticket prices start at $18 and can be purchased at www.pikespeakorbust.org or at the Norris-Penrose Event Center Box Office.
Fans will see bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding. Bullfighters Only (BFO) Freestyle Bullfighting are during Wednesday, Thursday and Friday performances.
Top performers among 300 of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the first four shows will move onto the Gold Buckle Championship Round on Saturday night to compete for over $200,000 in prize money.
Visitors can look forward to mechanical bull riding, pony rides, photo opportunities with longhorns and no shortage of souvenir and food vendors.
Fans can also enjoy live music for no extra charge after every evening performance in the Coors Roadhouse Saloon.
Kids ages 4-9 who are 50 pounds or less can ride or race sheep in the mutton busting events held before each show.
The rodeo grounds open at 4 p.m. for the evening performances and at 10 a.m. for the Saturday matinee. Click here for a full list of performances.
Since 1946, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo proceeds have gone to help local military families. And each performance will honor branches of Colorado military.