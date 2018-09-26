It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss it moment, but it could mark a significant turning point in Ronald Cleveland’s career.
The Air Force slot receiver lined up as a tailback in an I-formation and gained 6 yards on a run to the left side in the first quarter at Utah State.
It’s not out of the ordinary for Cleveland to contribute on the ground, as his 86 career carries dwarf his 22 receptions. And the slot receiver, known as Z-receiver in the Falcons’ offensive lexicon, often lines up at a spot just behind the tackle that mirrors the tailback on the other side.
But Cleveland as a hybrid moving back and forth between the positions? That was a new one full of intrigue.
Cleveland’s move brought back memories of another career Z-receiver under Troy Calhoun who transitioned to tailback as a senior: Chad Hall, in the season he shattered Air Force’s record for all-purpose yards.
“I’m not sure, going forward,” said Cleveland, who played tailback through his junior year in high school in Tennessee. “Coach (Mike) Thiessen, (the Falcons’ offensive coordinator), has talked to me about making plays happen.
“If I do go back at tailback, I think it will be something where I’ll feel comfortable. I’ve been there. He doesn’t want to run me in between the tackles, but if he did I’d try my best.”
Utilizing the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Cleveland in a spot where he could more easily be given more touches would be in keeping with Air Force’s ongoing quest to create more explosive plays. Speedy sophomore tailback Kade Remsberg has moved into the starting role for that reason, and converted tailback Christian Mallard moved up to No. 2 fullback in part because of what he brings as a runner.
Cleveland, whose experience on the roster is rivaled only by his roommate, quarterback Arion Worthman, has long since proven his ability to gain yards in chunks. He has averaged 7.5 yards per carry and 22.4 per catch and has 10 touchdowns to his credit.
Against Nevada – which visits Air Force at 2 p.m. on Saturday – Cleveland ran for a career-high 118 yards on just eight carries last year.
Cleveland has had at least five touches from scrimmage in just eight games, and in those contests he’s averaged 81.8 yards and 10.2 yards per attempt.
“There have been moments where you’ve seen some acceleration or making a fairly challenging catch and he’s been able to do that,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
Asked if Cleveland could see his role in the offense grow, and if he would be playing tailback more frequently, Calhoun said only “I don’t know,” and “it might depend a little bit on the kind of play that there is.”
Asked if he should see a bigger role, Cleveland said his answer would have been different two years ago.
“I felt like sophomore year I was definitely one of those people who was anxious, like, ‘OK, when am I going to get a chance? I want to make a name for myself,’” Cleveland said. “I wanted to make big plays, and I would get pretty down on myself if I did get the ball as a sophomore and didn’t make a big play.
“Now I feel like I’ve embraced the role. I know what’s expected of me. I’ve realized some games will not be games they need me to make big plays. … I’ll be fine as long as we’re winning. That’s all I care about now. It’s my last go-round, I don’t want to miss a bowl game.”
But perhaps a run to a bowl game could become more realistic with more runs from Cleveland.
FUTURE AT THE Z-RECEIVER POSITION
With seniors Ronald Cleveland, Garrett Amy and Andrew Smith taking the top three slots on the depth chart at slot receiver (Z-receiver) for Air Force, the future at the position routinely leaned upon for big plays is a major unknown.
Cleveland said there’s no reason for concern, with freshmen Brandon Lewis and Amari Terry working their way to varsity reps in practice.
“The Z position looks pretty bright,” Cleveland said. “I don’t think there’s going to be any drop-off. They’re really, really good.”
