Relive some of the best sports moments from the past decade around the Colorado-Springs area.

Feb. 25, 2010

Cheyenne Mountain high school student and figure skater Rachael Flatt wins gold at the 2010 U.S. Championships and represents her country at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. She places 7th with 182.49 points

April 17, 2010

Ubaldo Jimenez pitches the first no-hitter in the Colorado Rockies' 18-year history, dominating the Atlanta Braves in a 4-0 victory.

July 11, 2011

So Yeon Ryu of South Korea defeats Hee Kyung Seo in a three-hole aggregate playoff to win the 66th U.S. Women's Open at The Broadmoor East Course.

March 25, 2011

Colorado College hockey makes its most recent NCAA Tournament appearance, beating Boston College in the West Regional 8-4 before falling to Michigan 2-1.

April 28, 2011

The Broncos take future star linebacker Von Miller out of Texas A&M with the second pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Feb 21, 2011

The Denver Nuggets trade Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks along with Chauncey Billups in exchange for Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, a 2014 first-round pick and the swap rights in 2016. The deal was expected after extension talks between Anthony and the Nuggets broke down.

Jan 8 2012

Tim Tebow connects with Demaryius Thomas on an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime and the Broncos stun the Steelers 29-23 in the AFC wild-card game.

March 20, 2012

Peyton Manning signing with the Broncos

The biggest free agent signing in NFL history — Peyton Manning — altered the landscape of the league and ultimately brought a pair of Super Bowl appearances and a third world championship to Colorado.

March 9, 2013

Todd Fletcher’s 3-pointer with 2 seconds left helped Air Force basketball defeat No. 12 New Mexico 89-88 in the regular-season finale, making it the highest-ranked opponent the Falcons had ever beaten and making it three wins over ranked teams in a 13-month span.

May 13, 2013

Prince Harry visits Colorado Springs

The British royal, at the time 28 and third in line to the throne, visits Colorado for the Warrior Games, a Paralympics-style event for wounded service personnel.

May 23, 2013

Wasson High School, which had been open since 1959, shuts its doors due in part to dwindling numbers.

July 9, 2013

The Air Force Athletic Association Corporation moved to non-profit 501(c)3 status in what was much more than a clerical detail. This transition has brought the ability to directly fundraise, to pay coaches and administrators more competitively with non-government money and has allowed the academy to take transparency out of many of its athletics expenditures.

Nov. 25, 2013

USL and MLS approve Ragain Sports' franchise application for Switchbacks FC.

March 4, 2014

A budget crunch at Air Force forced the academy to consider cutting sports – including baseball, gymnastics and lacrosse – before superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson and athletic director announced a solution that included across-the-board budget cuts but preserved all sports.

April 6, 2014

Colorado College’s all-time winningest hockey coach Scott Owens resigns after a 7-24-6 season. Mike Haviland was hired to replace him nearly a month later.

June 26, 2014

When the franchise’s most important moment since the Carmelo Anthony trade arrived, almost no one saw it: ESPN aired a Taco Bell commercial when the Nuggets took All-Star center Nikola Jokic with the 41st overall pick.

Dec. 20, 2014

Air Force topped Western Michigan 38-24 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, completing a turnaround that saw the program go from 10 losses in 2013 to 10 wins the following year.

April 4, 2015

Switchbacks FC host their first game, a 2-1 loss to Oklahoma City.

July 28, 2015

The Rockies announce what was, at the time, a monster trade, sending star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and veteran reliever LaTroy Hawkins to Toronto in exchange for Jose Reyes and a trio of minor league pitchers.

Feb. 7, 2016

Super Bowl 50

The dueling images of Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller raising the Lombardi trophy and John Elway shouting, “This one’s for Pat!” on a stage in Santa Clara, Calif., will forever be etched in the memories of Broncos Country.

June 26, 2016

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Sept. 18, 2016

The 2016 Paralympic Games close

Colorado Springs' Allison Jones finished her Paralympics career that year with eight medals in eight games in skiing and cycling

Feb. 20, 2016

The University of Denver and Colorado College squared off in the “Battle on Blake” in front of 35,000 fans at Coors Field. The Pioneers won, 4-1.

Aug. 21, 2016

A 2-1 win over World No. 3 Khetag Goziumov of Azerbaijan in the 97 kg freestyle wrestling division made Kyle Snyder, who trained in Colorado Springs and graduated from Coronado High School, the youngest Olympic gold medalist in U.S. wrestling history, part of an incredible year.

June 9, 2017

A groundbreaking ceremony is held for Colorado Springs’ future Olympic Museum.

April 29, 2017

Jalen Robinette, Weston Steelhammer and others from Air Force’s touted football Class of 2017 saw their chances of being drafted undercut by a sudden reversal in policy from the Department of Defense as the draft began that again required service academy graduates to immediately serve two years on active duty.

June 21, 2017

The Elmore Sports Group announced it is responding to “pressure from within Major League Baseball” and moving the Triple-A Sky Sox to San Antonio for the 2019 season and replacing it in Colorado Springs with the short-season Rookie-level team from Helena, Mont., that will eventually become the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Nov. 5, 2017

The Matt Duchene trade

Joe Sakic’s patience set up the franchise for the next decade when the general manager traded star forward Matt Duchene to the Senators, a move that ultimately brought eight players to the rising Avalanche.

Oct. 18, 2017

Derrick White made his NBA debut, coming off the bench for the San Antonio Spurs, who drafted him 29th overall that year, in a 107–99 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The lightly-recruited Colorado native played three seasons for UCCS.

May 12, 2018

Harrison graduate Raquel Pennington lands a UFC women’s bantamweight title fight vs. Amanda Nunes in Rio de Janeiro, but is defeated in a fifth-round TKO.

June 24, 2018

Romain Dumas sets a Pikes Peak Hill Climb record of 7 minutes 57.148 seconds in the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. R.

July 1, 2018

David Toms made a critical par on the 71st hole to capture the 39th U.S. Senior Open Championship at The Broadmoor’s East Course.

Aug. 4, 2018

Henry Cejudo, a Coronado graduate who had won Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling in 2008, upset Demetrious Johnson in a split decision to take the flyweight championship belt at UFC 227 in Los Angeles. Cejudo later added a bantamweight title, defeating Marlon Moraes for the vacant belt on June 8, 2019 in Chicago.

Oct. 2, 2018

Lone postseason win

The Rockies’ lone postseason win of the 2010s came at the expense of the Wrigley Field bleacher bums when Colorado’s own, Kyle Freeland, shut down the Cubs in a National League Wild Card game.

March 23, 2018

Air Force Hockey upsets top-seeded St. Cloud State in the NCAA Tournament’s West Regional, advancing to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row.

Jul 24, 2018

After years of shifting rumors, it’s announced that Colorado College hockey and the Switchbacks will get new stadiums in the downtown area.

June 1, 2019

Switchbacks fire Steve Trittschuh, the club's only coach to that point. The team would later hire Alan Koch to manage the team as it transitions to downtown Colorado Springs.

June 13, 2019

Pat Bowlen's death

When beloved owner Pat Bowlen passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease, the state of Colorado mourned his passing and celebrated his vast accomplishments as a Hall of Fame contributor.

June 21, 2019

An infield single. A speedster caught stealing. An inside-the-park home run. A triple. At the end of the day, though, the Rocky Mountain Vibes drop their first game in Colorado Springs, 8-5. Their short stay has already been threatened.

July 26, 2019

After the death of four-time motorcycle champion Carlin Dunne during the 2019 race, the The Pikes Peak International Hillclimb announces “there will be no motorcycle program offered in 2020.”

August 25, 2019

Maude Mathys smashes the women's record in the Pikes Peak Marathon.

November 16, 2019

For the fourth year in a row and the sixth time in seven years, Lewis-Palmer becomes the 4A champion of volleyball, in spite of lowered expectations.

December 7, 2019

The Switchbacks break ground on their new downtown stadium.