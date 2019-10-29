Quarterback Chaos is not a theory for the Broncos. Confusion and Commotion are the reality.
The Broncos didn’t make a trade or move the deck chairs Tuesday. Among other things, the coaching staff is in peril of losing the veteran players and a seventh game; the Division II offensive coordinator is disparaged by his quarterback, who is finished after insult and injury; a former Arkansas Razorback becomes a guinea pig; and a snowstorm envelopes Dove Valley.
The Broncos will trot out their 48th starting quarterback in the franchise’s 60 seasons Sunday. There could be 50 before the year is over.
Brandon Allen is The QB — for the moment.
What else is new?
If it hadn’t been for John Elway’s 16 seasons at quarterback, the Broncos probably would be starting QB No. 77. And if wasn’t for Elway’s nine seasons as head of football operations, the Broncos wouldn’t be starting their ninth quarterback during that span.
Elway keeps searching for an Elway facsimile.
Allen certainly won’t be Elway any more than his five predecessors from 2016-2019. In a pre-draft analysis after his career at Arkansas, Allen was compared to Case Keenum. Short, smart, savvy, small fingers, sneaky long passer. After 3½ seasons of NFL regular-season inactivity, Allen described himself Tuesday as “hard-working.’’ Perhaps he should be auditioning for Safeway instead of Elway.
As an aside, the Broncos could have signed Kyle Sloter off the Cardinals’ practice squad and started the Colorado crowd favorite; Chad Kelly is on the Colts’ junior varsity; Paxton Lynch was brought up from the Steelers’ practice squad last week because of quarterback health issues, but was inactive Monday; and Brock Osweiler, Kevin Hogan, Mark Sanchez and Garrett Grayson — who passed through here recently — have retired.
Trevor Siemian is out for the season, and Joe Flacco could be, too.
Just a day after Flacco became as disillusioned about the Broncos’ offense as the rest of us and called out coordinator Rich Scangarello (who I recommended the week before should be replaced), he was ruled out for this week’s game because of a herniated disk in his neck.
Flacco has played his last game in Denver. There’s no reason for the Broncos to bring him back in 2019, and the Broncos can dump “Say it’s so, Joe’’ and take a $13.8 dead-cap hit in 2020.
Three quarterbacks — Allen, Brett Rypien and Drew Lock — remain at Dove Valley, and not one has appeared in an NFL game that means business. Rypien, who was last seen in the fifth exhibition, will be promoted to backup quarterback, and Lock, whose throwing thumb was injured in the third exhibition, will stay on injured reserve.
Chaos theory.
“When they are ready, I am ready,’’ Lock said at his locker Tuesday. “I think they have a plan.’’
Plan Z?
Elway indicated recently he didn’t want to fling Lock into this mess (my interpretation) — behind an offensive offensive line and with an offense that is 28th in the league in scoring (15.6 per game).
Allen did use the word “opportunity’’ four times in his absorbing interview Tuesday. He gets that chance against Baker Mayfield and the Browns, who have been nearly as maladroit at 2-5 as the 2-6 Broncos.
Mayfield has twice as many interceptions as touchdowns passes (12-6).
Allen can add Mayfield to his quarterback rival resume. In college, Allen played against A.J. McCarron, Dak Prescott, Johnny Manziel, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and — yes — Chad Kelly and Drew Lock.
The Lock-Allen duel produced zero touchdowns and one interception by each. Allen did throw for seven touchdowns in a game vs. Mississippi State (Prescott) and six against Ole Miss (Kelly).
How about six vs. Mayfield?
In the 2016 draft, Allen was selected as the ninth quarterback (sixth round) way behind Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Lynch, and below Prescott and Jacoby Brissett, and just ahead of Hogan.
Of course, the Broncos could have selected Prescott.
The “very excited’’ Brandon Allen could follow Kyle Allen, who has played well with the Panthers, or the Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew. Or he could become one of 10 former Broncos’ quarterbacks who never won a game as a starter?
Rypien and Luck probably will experience an “opportunity’’ before season’s end.
And the Broncos, strangely enough, could be in position to draft No. 7 overall.
Will Elway choose another quarterback?
Chaos continues.