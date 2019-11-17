Andrew Beck isn't well-known around these hills, but he’s certainly familiar with them. He’s a Broncos tight end who has played in all nine games this season, and his snap counts have remained relatively steady: 15 against the Chargers, 10 against the Titans, 14 against the Colts and so on.
And here’s the nugget that might pique your interest: Beck spent his freshman year of high school at Liberty in Colorado Springs.
"Loved it there. Definitely one of my favorite places we ever lived,” Beck said.
And like most folks in Colorado’s military community, he’s lived a lot of places.
An Army family, the Becks moved 11 times before Andrew enrolled and starred at the University of Texas. No surprise once you meet him, Beck went on to captain the Longhorns before the Broncos signed him off waivers to spell fullback Andy Janovich.
That he’s still around after "Jano" returned from injury suggests the Broncos have an affinity for Beck, who’s remained close with former Liberty coach Jaron Cohen, The Gazette’s 2009 Class 5A/4A Coach of the Year.
"Knowing Colorado from that short time, I just love being back here,” Beck said.