Whether you’re a hardcore collector who has thousands of autographs, or just hoping to get your first signature from your favorite player scribbled on a piece of paper, it’s always a thrill getting an autograph from someone you admire.
But what if you’re a Denver Broncos fan, planning on going to a game? How do you increase your odds of coming home with a cherished souvenir? What if you're a fan of a visiting team? So glad you asked.
While getting an autograph at a Broncos game isn’t guaranteed, these tips will certainly increase your odds.
For Broncos fans
There are two places you have an opportunity to get an autograph from your favorite Bronco, one is inside the stadium and the other is outside. The first place you’ll want to try is outside, by the team parking lot. This is located at the south side of the stadium, near gate 10. Players park their cars and head to the locker room from here. Your odds of getting a signature depend on the mood of the player, your proximity to the player and your level of preparedness.
Make sure to have whatever you want signed ready and be sure to bring multiple pens in case one is out of ink. I once bumped into Terrell Davis at a restaurant and asked him to sign a business card from my wallet. My pen didn’t work and he didn’t have one. You don’t want that to happen to you.
Also, you really should aim for having a player sign only one item. If you come across as an autograph hound, you might ruin the experience for the person next to you. These guys are headed to work so they’re short on time. If they can fulfill your request quickly, most will oblige - but not if you lack tact.
If you don’t get lucky outside the stadium, it’s time to move inside. The tunnel from the Broncos' locker room to the field sits between sections 129 and 130 on the south side of the stadium. You’ll probably want to be at the bottom of section 130 because that’s closer to the Broncos sidelines and players tend to gravitate to that side. Section 129 is on the other side of the tunnel. Be sure to get there early, preferably as soon as the gates open. You don’t want to fight a crowd, and the best time to ask a player is when they’re coming out to warm up without their pads on about 90 minutes before kickoff. Once the pads are on, players are focused only on the game.
Speaking of the game, afterwards you’ll want to head right back outside to the players' parking area. After a game everyone heads right into the locker room, so fans in sections 129 and 130 are pretty much ignored as fatigue has set in. But if you have the patience, you might be able to get one in the parking area after players have showered and spoken to the media.
For fans of the opposing team
If you’re a fan of a visiting team, your options are fewer but in some ways your opportunity is greater. After all, most people are coming to see the Broncos play - not your team. You’ll have a lot less competition for autographs and visiting players are often happy to see friendly faces.
The only place you’ll have a chance to grab a visiting player's autograph is inside the stadium. The visiting team takes a bus from its hotel. This bus drives into the stadium and drops them off at the visiting locker room. The visitor’s tunnel where players access the field is at the south part of the stadium, between sections 134 and 135. The same rules apply here as they do for the Broncos: arrive early and be sure to be prepared.
Happy hunting!