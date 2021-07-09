Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph.