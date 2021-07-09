Game recap
The first All-Star Game at Coors Field, held 3 1/2 years after the park’s opening, offered a deceptively tame first three innings. At that point the National League led 2-0, the result of a rally that included a walk, a sacrifice and a hit batter.
The small ball was quickly shelved in place of a brand of baseball more closely associated with the high-altitude park.
The American League scored four times in the fourth and scored in each inning the rest of the way — including three-run frames in the sixth and ninth. Alex Rodriguez and Roberto Alomar homered for the AL, Cal Ripken Jr. hit a double and the team had 19 hits in a 13-8 victory.
The National League also landed some blows, including a three-run home run from Barry Bonds and a triple from Devon White — who had three hits off the bench.
The 21 combined runs are a record for the game and the eight runs scored by the NL remain the most for a losing team in an All-Star Game since the AL won 11-9 in 1954.
The NL used eight pitchers, and all but Greg Maddux and Kevin Brown gave up at least one run.
Roberto Alomar was named the game’s MVP a year after his brother, Sandy, earned the same honor
Rockies ties
Fresh off his NL MVP season of 1997, Larry Walker was the Rockies' lone starter in the 1998 All-Star Game. Walker was hitting a robust .331/.414/.571 at the break in 1998, but he closed even stronger, hitting .402/.480/.699 the rest of the way as he earned the first of three NL batting titles in the span of four years. Walker batted seventh and played center field for the National League team, going 0 for 1 with a walk and scoring the first run on two-run single from Tony Gwynn off Roger Clemens. Walker was joined on the NL squad by Rockies teammates Dante Bichette and Vinny Castilla.
Walt Weiss made his lone All-Star Game appearance as an Atlanta Braves shortstop, earning the starting nod as he entered the break hitting .312/.425/.372. Weiss had played the previous four seasons with the Rockies. The 1998 All-Star break marked the beginning of the end of Weiss’ career. He played just 35 more games in 1998 and hit .227/.318/.298. He hit .240/.330/.318 over the next two seasons and then retired, going on to manage Regis Jesuit and the Colorado Rockies. Weiss’ All-Star Game came fewer than two weeks after his 3-year-old son, Brody, spent time in intensive care when a battle with E. coli bacteria caused his kidneys to fail. Brody made a full recovery and was drafted in the 22nd round by the Rockies in 2013, but he opted to play collegiately.
Andres Galarraga earned the fourth of his five All-Star nods, also with Atlanta. The Big Cat was also part of the game with Montreal (1998), the Rockies (1997-98) and again with Atlanta in 2000. Galarraga entered the game as a replacement for Mark McGwire and went 0 for 2.
BY THE NUMBERS
6
Starts for Atlanta pitchers in an All-Star Game in a span of eight years when Greg Maddux took the ball to start things for the National League at Coors Field. Maddux had also started in 1994 and 1997. Teammate John Smoltz started in 1996 and Braves lefty Tom Glavine was the starter in 1991 and 1992. The NL’s other starters during that time were Terry Mullholand in 1993 and Hideo Nomo in 1995. Maddox started the game with two scoreless innings.
8.4
Career Wins Above Replacement (according to baseball-reference.com) for Ben Grieve, who likely qualifies as the most obscure All-Star from the 1998 pack. Grieve was AL Rookie of the Year for Oakland during the 1998 season and hit 27 home runs with 104 RBIs in 2000 — a time when those numbers didn’t exactly stand out. His career quickly faded and he played fewer than 200 games after turning 27.
14
Players who have been elected to the Hall of Fame who appeared in the game — Roberto Alomar, Ken Griffey Jr., Jim Thome, Derek Jeter, Ivan Rodriguez, Cal Ripken Jr., Craig Biggio, Trevor Hoffman, Tony Gwynn, Chipper Jones, Mike Piazza, Larry Walker, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine.
18
Career All-Star Games for Cal Ripken Jr. The 1998 game was his 16th — consecutive, of course — selection. Ripken’s 18 All-Star appearances are tied with Ted Williams and Brooks Robinson, but well off the record of 24 shared by Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Stan Musial.
19
Home runs launched by Ken Griffey Jr. to win the Home Run Derby. Griffey had initially passed on the showcase but changed his mind when he was booed by the Coors Field crowd in batting practice. Cleveland’s Jim Thome — a former Colorado Springs Sky Sox — finished second.
25
Age of Bartolo Colon when he appeared in the 1998 All-Star Game — his first — as a member of the Indians. He earned the victory for the American League despite giving up three runs in one inning. Colon made three more All-Star teams in his career, which ended in 2018 when he was 45.
35
Career games for Mike Piazza with the New York Mets when he appeared in the 1998 All-Star Game as a member of the franchise. The Hall of Fame catcher started the season with the Dodgers, his original franchise. He was traded to the Marlins on May 14, 1998, and, after just five games, was flipped to the Mets on May 22. Though his time in New York was short when he arrived in Colorado as an All-Star, it was productive — he was hitting .341/.392/.511.
36
Pitches thrown in relief in one inning by Ugueth Urbina, who gave up three hits, a walk and three runs and was charged with a blown save and a loss for the National League. Urbina led the National League in saves with 41 the next year in 1999 and won a World Series with the Marlins in 2003. Then, the story for the Venezuelan-born right-hander turned dark. In 2004 his mother was kidnapped and held in Venezuela on a $6 million ransom. She was eventually rescued by an anti-kidnapping unit. The next year Urbina was accused of attempted murder after attacking five workers on his property. He served a seven-year sentence.
37
Home runs at the All-Star break for Mark McGwire, who would go on to break Roger Maris’ season record of 61 home runs with 70. McGwire went 0 for 2 with a walk and a strikeout in the game. Sammy Sosa, who had 33 home runs at the break and finished with 66, was a reserve on the National League team but did not appear in the game.
1,458
Combined career home runs for Barry Bonds (762) and Alex Rodriguez (696), who both homered in the 1998 All-Star Game. Roberto Alomar also homered en route to earning game MVP honors.
1998 All-Star Game
AL 13, NL 8
Time of game: 3:38
Attendance: 51,267
Starting lineups
American League
1. LF Kenny Lofton, Cleveland
2. 2B Roberto Alomar, Baltimore
3. DH Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle
4. RF Juan Gonzalez, Texas
5. 1B Jim Thome, Cleveland
6. SS Alex Rodriguez, Seattle
7. C Ivan Rodriguez, Texas
8. 3B Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore
9. P David Wells, N.Y. Yankees
National League
1. 2B Craig Biggio, Houston
2. RF Tony Gwynn, San Diego
3. 1B Mark McGwire, St. Louis
4. LF Barry Bonds, San Francisco
5. 3B Chipper Jones, Atlanta
6. C Mike Piazza, N.Y. Mets
7. CF Larry Walker, Colorado
8. SS Walt Weiss, Atlanta
9. Greg Maddux, Atlanta