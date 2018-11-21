Are you ready for some football? I sure hope so because as you might expect, Turkey Day has a nice lineup of games.
Besides being enjoyable all-day TV viewing, college and pro football games are good diversions. They can help you end conversations with relatives you want to avoid (Did you see that play?), they're a semi-reasonable excuse from having to clean dishes (But he's on my fantasy team!) and perfect programming while falling into a tryptophan induced coma.
Thanksgiving Day 2018 only consists of five matchups, but you can watch them all day long as there's little overlap. The schedule is below.
Happy Thanksgiving!
10:30 a.m. — CBS — Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
1:30 p.m. — CBS-SN, 740 AM — Colorado State at Air Force
2:30 p.m. — Fox — Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys
5:30 p.m. — ESPN — Mississippi State at Ole Miss
6:20 p.m. — NBC — Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints