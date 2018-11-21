20181110_AFANewMexico_Copan2348.jpg
Caption +

The Falcons enter from the tunnel and prepare to take on the New Mexico Lobos on Nov. 10 at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

 Liz Copan, Special to The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

Are you ready for some football? I sure hope so because as you might expect, Turkey Day has a nice lineup of games. 

Besides being enjoyable all-day TV viewing, college and pro football games are good diversions. They can help you end conversations with relatives you want to avoid (Did you see that play?), they're a semi-reasonable excuse from having to clean dishes (But he's on my fantasy team!) and perfect programming while falling into a tryptophan induced coma. 

Thanksgiving Day 2018 only consists of five matchups, but you can watch them all day long as there's little overlap.  The schedule is below. 

Happy Thanksgiving!

10:30 a.m. — CBS — Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

1:30 p.m. — CBS-SN, 740 AM — Colorado State at Air Force

2:30 p.m. — Fox — Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys

5:30 p.m. — ESPN — Mississippi State at Ole Miss

6:20 p.m. — NBC — Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Tags

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments