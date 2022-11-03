Trey Taylor’s circle of friends as a youth came almost exclusively from football.

“There were a lot of relationships that were built on the football field that still last today,” said the Air Force safety from Frisco, Texas. “Football is a lot more than just a sport in Texas; that’s why I think the love for it is so high.”

Christopher Herrera first put on the pads at about 7 years old. Like Taylor, whose father played at Southern Methodist, Herrera’s father played Division I football at Louisiana-Monroe. Herrera grew up attending University of Houston games when Case Keenum was the quarterback, and the sport has continued to be a major part of his life’s fabric.

“(High school) games are always super-packed and it’s really important to the city that you’re in,” Herrera said. “I think it’s that type of mindset. Football is taken really seriously in Texas.”

The Falcons play Army at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Arlington at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park, wrapping up the two-year Commander’s Classic between the two academies.

The game will determine the location of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the next year as the Falcons (5-3) can win it outright or the Black Knights (3-4) can assure they will at least retain it.

The reasoning behind taking the game to Texas has long been apparent — everyone wants to play in Texas in front of that fertile recruiting and the connections within a region that is bountiful with military bases.

"For military personnel, I don’t know if there’s anywhere else in the country where you could have reach with as many servicemembers," Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.

"I think there's a pretty strong sense of patriotism in the state of Texas — the respect that they have for service members. That’s a plus; it really is. In postseason games, too."

The game last November drew 32,377 people.

From a football perspective, Texas stands alone. More than 2,600 Texas-born players have reached the NFL, the most of any state and more than Pennsylvania and Georgia combined. There are 35 NFL Hall of Famers from the state, most of any. Texas generally puts the most players of any state on D1 football rosters and is the home of the acclaimed “Friday Night Lights” book and television series.

It's a state that has long been synonymous with football, as the 11 Air Force players from Texas well know.

Herrera and Taylor said it comes from a combination of a mindset, expectations and peers who grow up with that same ambition to play the sport.

That circle of friends Taylor mentioned included players like Boise State quarterback Taylen Green and former Colorado quarterback Brendan Lewis. Even the personal connections are bigger in the Lone Star State.

Taylor gave out 42 tickets for the game in Arlington last year. He was up to 25 this year as of Tuesday, but he said tickets have been harder to come by, because more players are using their own allotment as interest among families and friends has piqued after seeing what the environment was like last year.

“It’s always good to play in a crowd like that,” Lewis said. “It’s like playing in high school again.”