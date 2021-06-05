A floater.

That's the term Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy used to describe catching a pass from new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Some might take that the wrong way, thinking that Bridgewater doesn't have a strong arm or is incapable of making the big throws.

#Broncos soundbite of the day: Jerry Jeudy explaining the difference between catching passes from Drew Lock vs Teddy Bridgewater. pic.twitter.com/ksdquuJPRb — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) June 1, 2021

Sure, he doesn't have the arm strength of Drew Lock who's considered a "gunslinger" by his teammates, but throwing "a floater" is a compliment, not a criticism. What Jeudy meant is that Bridgewater puts great touch on his passes, that he's all about timing.

“I feel like he’s a great quarterback," Jeudy said Tuesday. "He knows how to anticipate. I feel like he’s good at anticipating where players are going to be. I feel like that’s a good thing he does.”

Bridgewater knows he's not the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL. Because of this, he takes great pride in his accuracy and timing on routes. Last season, he ranked fifth in the NFL in completion percentage at 69.1% — Lock ranked 35th with 57.3% — trailing only Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Deshaun Watson and Josh Allen. That doesn't happen without great chemistry with his receivers.

“I've gotten the chance to throw with Teddy these last couple days of OTAs. You can definitely tell that he's a vet," tight end Noah Fant said. "Ball placement and things like that are very important to him."

So far in OTAs, Bridgewater has looked crisp at times and has been aggressive in his approach, taking deep shots down the field to Jeudy and others. It's easy to see he's starting to get that timing down with his new receivers — an advantage that Drew Lock might have had over Bridgewater when the quarterback competition began.

For Bridgewater, those relationships he builds over the next several weeks and into training camp in July are what can win him the job. That, and ball security — an issue he and Lock each had last season.

“When I go to Teddy — this is my first year throwing with Teddy," wide receiver KJ Hamler said. "It's, ‘How do you like this route? Is it timing for you? How many steps are you taking, and do I need to speed it up?’ He just gives me his feedback on what he likes, and I get the same from Drew."

So while Jeudy's comments earlier this week might have been misconstrued by some, Bridgewater's "floaters" shouldn't be considered a negative. Just like Lock's "hard spiral" shouldn't be considered an advantage.

Both have their strengths and both are putting them on display.

"They are two different quarterbacks, but at the same time, they are both great players," Hamler said. "Just trying to be on point with them so we all can have chemistry with both of them. We don’t know what's going to happen, but I'm glad that they are both on the team. Those guys are both dropping dimes and throwing (touchdowns) everywhere. Both of them are doing really good."