ENGLEWOOD — Moments after completing an on-field interview Sunday, Broncos safety Justin Simmons realized he missed his usual postgame ritual.
Simmons, along with several teammates and opponents, often pray at midfield after each game. This time though, following a 26-0 win over the Jets, Simmons was late due to the interview. But as he jogged off the field there was Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater waiting for him.
"We all come together for different reasons," Bridgewater said. "I saw Justin was doing the postgame interview and I knew he was always one of the guys who prayed. I just wanted to make sure he got his blessing, his covering as the game ended. ... That's just God working in mysterious ways."
This doesn't seem like a big deal — a minor moment that had no effect on Sunday's outcome that had already been determined. But to some, most importantly Bridgewater's teammates, this means the world.
It's a sign of leadership.
"I thought it was cool because there's a lot of stuff going on outside of football that no one would ever know about," Simmons said. "Like I said, Teddy didn't know. And I needed that prayer and I appreciated him for that."
This is so wonderful 💙🧡Check out this story Justin Simmons shared on his IG about a special postgame moment with Teddy Bridgewater 🙏 @jsimms1119 @teddyb_h2o pic.twitter.com/zdiNpweIsM— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 28, 2021
In Bridgewater's eight months with the Broncos, he's won over the team with his play on the field and leadership off it.
He's been stellar at quarterback the first three games, he's exceeded expectations, throwing for 827 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He owns the second-highest completion percentage in the NFL at 76.8% and third-highest QBR at 77.8.
"I wasn't really sure what to expect," tight end Noah Fant said. "All I knew was what we're doing in training camp, which I knew he did really well in. And he's played really well throughout the season so far and I'm just excited to keep going with him and keep this going. I wouldn't say I'm really surprised I guess, I didn't really know what to expect, but he's shown everything that we needed to see from him that he's going to be a great quarterback for us."
But it's off the field where Bridgewater has helped change the culture of this football team.
And while that might not always result in throwing more touchdowns or even winning games, it's something the Broncos have been missing since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.
"The man can come in here and won the team over," left tackle Garett Bolles said after Sunday's game, "and he's going to continue to do the things that he’s going to do."
Injury report
Right guard Graham Glasgow (knee) and left guard Dalton Risner (foot) did not practice Wednesday and are questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, coach Vic Fangio said.
The Broncos will be getting back running back Mike Boone (quad) at practice this week after he was placed on the injured reserve before the season. It's unclear if Boone will play Sunday, but if he does, he could be a big help in the run game and on special teams.
"We haven't seen him in a while since that day in Minnesota, so we'll see how he looks today," Fangio said. "He's played special teams in his past and that was one of the reasons we were excited to sign him."
One other player who practiced is wide receiver David Moore, who the Broncos signed off the Raiders' practice squad. Moore played four seasons in Seattle (2017-2020) before signing with the Raiders in the offseason. With the Seahawks, he played in 47 games, totaling 78 receptions, 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"He's gotten good reviews from our personnel guys," Fangio said. "I haven't seen him on the field yet, but we'll get our first look at him today. It's a great opportunity for him."