DENVER — Teddy Bridgewater wasted little time postgame to fall on the sword for the Broncos.
The Denver quarterback had his worst game of the season, turning the ball over four times in the Broncos' 34-24 loss to the Raiders at home Sunday.
"When you win, you always point the finger at your teammates and when you lose, you point the thumb at yourself," Bridgewater said. "And today was one of those days where I definitely point thumb at myself. I take accountability, responsibility for a lot of things that went wrong today."
Bridgewater finished Sunday's game going 35 of 49 with 334 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions and one lost fumble. He also missed on four deep balls intended for wide receiver Courtland Sutton, saying after the game, "We just missed. We had some 50-50 opportunities and we came up short."
His 49 attempts are tied for the most in a single game in his career. He's thrown 40 or more eight times in his seven years in the NFL, holding a 2-6 record in those games.
But the Broncos had little choice but to rely on Bridgewater's arm, falling behind 17-7 at halftime and 31-10 going into the fourth quarter, which is when he threw the final two interceptions. It wasn't all Bridgewater's fault, though, as he was pressured all game, being sacked four times.
"Obviously, Teddy hasn't been a turnover guy," coach Vic Fangio said. "Part of that is when you fall behind and you're throwing it a lot, that's the risk you run. Once you become an unbalanced offense, the chance of throwing interceptions goes up."
Bridgewater's most pivotal turnover came in the second quarter as the Broncos' attempted to convert a fourth and one, sailing a pass over a wide open tight end Eric Saubert.
"I just kind of bypassed him a little too fast and just missed a throw, man. A throw I make every day. And it definitely hurt us because when you talk about momentum — coach always believes in us in those fourth down situations. And we came up short right there. I've got to be better."
Heading into Sunday's game, Bridgewater hadn't been making those mistakes, having only one turnover through the first five games of the season. The Broncos need Bridgewater to bounce back quickly, as they head to Cleveland on Thursday to play the Browns.
"I wish I could sit up here, be smiling and talk about a victory," Bridgewater said. "Today's one of those days where you're happy you've got a Thursday night game coming up. You can quickly put it behind you."