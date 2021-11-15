DENVER — It's a play that has caused an uproar over the past 24 hours, and one Teddy Bridgewater needed to address as soon as possible.
It was the final play of the third quarter with the Broncos facing a fourth and 1 at the Eagles' 23-yard-line. All of Broncos Country knows what happened next: Melvin Gordon fumbled the ball, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay scooped it up and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.
Teddy Bridgewater just made the most egregious business decision I think I’ve ever seen on a football field. Y’all giving him a pass since he’s a Quarterback? pic.twitter.com/ceWSwfWLZU— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 14, 2021
But it's what happened about eight seconds into that play that has most, including himself, fuming at Bridgewater. The Broncos quarterback appeared to have a clear opportunity to tackle Slay, but did not even attempt to.
“I’m right there. Opportunity to just dive, sacrifice, do whatever I can to help the team in that moment," Bridgewater said Monday afternoon. "And I own up to it. It’s unacceptable as a football player, as a member of this team .... I’ve got to accept the fact that I didn’t give everything I had in me."
Bridgewater added that coach Vic Fangio showed the entire team the play.
“We watched today as a team. Coach pointed it out that, ‘Hey, my effort had to be better there.’ And I totally agree," Bridgewater said. "That’s not the type of tape I want to put out there. It’s one of those situations where you get [ticked off] after watching because it’s like you know how much the game means to you. Guys are out there trying to make a play. It feels like you’ve got a little help running towards the sideline try to force the cutback, but in real time, it feels like everything is happening fast. I should force the cutback. But when you slow it down, it’s like man, just give more effort.
"Guys have talked to me about the play. It was great that coach called it out in the team meeting. You talk about holding people accountable. I’m happy coach called me out to show me, ‘Hey, we need more out of you.'"
Fangio, who also spoke with the media Monday, said he thought Bridgewater could have given more effort on the play.
"I'd like to see us all pursue it a little bit better offensively and find a way to get that guy down," Fangio said. "Where Teddy got involved, I think he thought he was forcing back into somebody else who had an angle on him, but I'd like to at least see Teddy make a play at the guy."