ENGLEWOOD — Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday he believes quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start Thursday night versus the Browns, after suffering a left foot injury Sunday against the Raiders.
"I think so," Fangio said when asked if he expects Bridgewater to start. “He was able to partake in the walk-through. Obviously, it wasn’t very strenuous.”
Bridgewater, who was hit 17 times Sunday, was seen limping to the Broncos' walkthrough Tuesday, which was held in the Broncos indoor facility.
“I’m taking it one day at a time," Bridgewater said. "Hitting it aggressively in the training room. Short week — want to make sure, as a team, we're locking in and having that laser focus mentally."
Bridgewater said he injured the foot on his 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant in the fourth quarter Sunday.