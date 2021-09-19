JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater isn't one who cares much for comparisons.
Following Sunday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars, Bridgewater was asked if playing in Denver is the most comfortable he's felt in his career, in which he's played for five teams.
"I just wake up every morning and I appreciate the opportunity to go to work every day with that group of men in that locker room," said Bridgewater, who was traded from the Panthers to the Broncos in April. "And all I want to do is give them my best. And me at my best is being comfortable. I'm comfortable around these guys. It's a group of men who want to win. A group of men who work hard. Tough circumstances. And I'm glad to be a part of it. This organization, we appreciate just the way the players run."
The question was warranted. Bridgewater has shown through two games he can be an elite quarterback when in the right situation. Last week, he was 28 of 36 for 264 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. And on Sunday against the Jaguars, he was 26 of 34 with 328 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's on pace to throw for 5,032 yards, 34 touchdowns and no interceptions.
It's safe to say Bridgewater is comfortable.
"He's just a damn good quarterback," coach Vic Fangio said, "and if you just go back in his career, he was the starting quarterback of a playoff team in Minnesota, had the catastrophic injury in practice just dropping back, he basically lost two years to his career because of that injury, ends up in New Orleans as a backup, gets five wins, plays the entire last year in Carolina, started off very well, now he's here with us."
Bridgewater will have an opportunity to continue his stellar play next week against the 0-2 Jets, but after that, the Broncos' schedule will only get harder.
But for Bridgewater, it's abundantly clear he's proven to be the right choice at quarterback so far, not only because of his play on the field, but his leadership off it.
"You see the poise, he really doesn't get flustered," said outside linebacker Von Miller. "He's always aware of the situation, he's always aware of what he needs to do and he does it. We just want to keep doing it. We're following Teddy, he's our leader. And he's leading the offense. We had 391 yards worth of offense. It was an incredible day and Teddy did an incredible job."