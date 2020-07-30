1956 men’s basketball Class of 1986
Led by K.C. Jones and Bill Russell, the 1956 team won each of its eight games by 30-plus points. The U.S. downed the Soviet Union 89-55 in the gold-medal game in Melbourne.
1960 men’s basketball Class of 1984
This team that won the Americans their fifth straight gold medal has been called the greatest amateur team ever assembled. It featured 10 future NBA players, including the next four Rookie of the Year winners.
1960 men’s ice hockey Class of 1989
Under new coach Jack Riley, the underdog U.S. team beat Canada and the Soviet Union before Roger Christian scored three times in the third period in a rally for gold against Czechoslovakia. Herb Brooks, who would go on to coach the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team, was the last player cut.
1964 men’s basketball Class of 1988
Fueled by guard Jerry Shipp and forward Bill Bradley, Team USA continued its winning ways. The U.S. beat the Soviet Union 73-59 in the final.
1980 men’s ice hockey Class of 1983
Trailing 3-2 in the third period against four-time defending gold medalist the Soviet Union, the Americans tied the medal-round game and captain Mike Eruzione scored the go-ahead goal. Broadcaster Al Michaels delivered the iconic line: “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” Two days later, the Americans beat Finland for gold.
1984 men’s gymnastics Class of 2006
On home soil in Los Angeles, the group became the first American squad in 80 years to win Olympic gold in the team all-around competition.
1992 men’s basketball Class of 2009
The first year professional players were allowed to compete in the Olympics appropriately featured an all-star team. Eleven of the 12 players have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. A team consisting of Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Clyde Drexler, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Christian Laettner, Karl Malone, Chris Mullin, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson and John Stockton beat Croatia for gold.
1996 women’s gymnastics Class of 2008
Nicknamed the Magnificent Seven, they became the first American squad to win Olympic gold in the women’s team all-around competition. Kerri Strug delivered the iconic moment when she landed her second vault attempt on an injured foot.
1996 women’s soccer Class of 2004
Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Michelle Akers, Julie Foudy and Kristine Lilly were part of a roster that held on to beat China 2-1 in the gold-medal game in Atlanta. It became the first women’s team admitted into the Olympic Hall of Fame.
1998 women’s ice hockey Class of 2019
The undefeated Americans beat Canada for the second time, 3-1, in the gold-medal game at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, which caused ripples in the sport back home.
2004 women’s softball Class of 2012
Australia became the first team in nine games to score a run against Team USA, but the Americans won 5-1 to secure gold.