Elias Díaz didn't foresee a future All-Star appearance after he left the Pittsburgh Pirates and joined the Colorado Rockies before the 2020 season.

He didn't expect the eighth-inning splitter from Félix Bautista in Tuesday's 3-2 win for the National League in the 2023 All-Star Game to propel him to history, but his point to Salvador Perez in the opposing dugout signaled his sense of what it meant to his Venezuelan countrymen.

He missed () call, but it was just one of many. Manager Bud Black recieved texts too as his daughter shouted from the other room that Díaz was coming to the plate. He was the franchise's only representative to play in Seattle, but the jersey carried a loftier weight than just his own.