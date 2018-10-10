Count Donald Hammond III’s teammates among those happy he’s at quarterback for Air Force, if for no other reason than to end the suspense of waiting to see what he might bring.
“We were all eager to see what he had,” said center Connor Vikupitz. “I had seen him throw in practice and he has a cannon for an arm. Very athletic guy. We were all wanting to see, maybe he could be the missing piece.
“I think he kind of brought a little bit of a spark into the offense – something we needed.”
Same with Geraud Sanders, who caught three of Hammond’s passes in his first start and shared a special handshake the two, who “share a little camaraderie” had clearly worked out in advance.
“It was good to open it up a little bit, start throwing it around and open up the run," Sanders said. “It was awesome out there.
“D.J., he’s a great one.”
It may be said that there’s no one more popular in town than a backup quarterback, but the Falcons are challenging that notion. The most popular person in town may be a recently promoted quarterback who breathes new life into a team and hasn’t been around long enough to show any faults.
That’s where Air Force is right now with Hammond, who has done something worth remembering in each of his four career games. He scored a touchdown on his 20th birthday in the season opener against Stony Brook. He threw a 2-point conversion in his only action against Utah State. He helped the Falcons score 16 straight points in the final 18:36 in a near comeback against Nevada. Then he made his first start and Air Force crushed Navy 35-7, with Hammond throwing for a touchdown and running for three more.
“I think they’ve decided on who their quarterback is and he’s playing really well,” observed San Diego State coach Rocky Long, whose team hosts Air Force at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Falcons have seen this kind of spark from a sophomore quarterback before, and he’s still on the roster.
Remember, Arion Worthman came on in almost the exact scenario two years ago. He helped spur a comeback in a relief appearance in his first extended action, then made his first start the following week to beat a rival service academy.
With Worthman leading the way, the Falcons closed 2016 with six straight wins. He was named Offensive MVP as the team closed with a victory in the Arizona Bowl.
The two seasons since then haven’t gone as planned for Worthman, who is just 3-7 in starts against FBS programs since then. But that initial surge was something special, and it’s something the team is hoping to continue again with a different sophomore.
“I think we finally just clicked on all cylinders, and we needed that,” junior safety Jeremy Fejedelem said. “As a team to have that cohesiveness where the offense is playing well while the defense is playing well. … To have that all come together, that was huge.”
Vikupitz, whose locker is near Hammond’s, said he already senses a change in Hammond’s demeanor.
“He had a great performance,” the junior center said, “and I think it really boosted him to where he can take that next step in not only being a key player, but a key leader on the team.”
Coach Troy Calhoun, never one to get wrapped in excitement, served up some caution in his midweek press conference.
“Anybody can play one game. You’re worked up, you’ve got a little different juice running through you,” Calhoun said. “It’s more pushing through, learning. It’s the grit, the persistence and the long-haul development and improvement.”
There’s excitement right now among Hammond’s teammates, and that in itself is a departure from the tune of recent weeks. Maybe the development Calhoun desires will occur. Maybe this glimpse hasn’t even shown all Hammond can do. Maybe streaks and leadership and years of great play are ahead.
What we know for sure, is the wait is over.
“He’s been waiting on this since last year,” Hammond’s father, Donald II said, before thinking bigger. “It’s something he’s been waiting on all his life, to play on the big stage.”