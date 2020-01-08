All signs pointed to Sid Tomes being phased out of Air Force’s plans.
The senior guard was in a prolonged shooting slump. He was removed from the starting lineup early last month and his minutes were diminishing. And in the last game, he turned the ball over four times.
But coach Dave Pilipovich went against the grain as he filled out the lineup vs. Utah State
“We needed to defend to win,” Pilipovich said.
And that meant going back to Tomes.
The co-captain responded by giving Air Force eight points, six assists, five rebounds, no turnovers and a steal in 30 minutes in the 79-60 victory in front of 4,563 at Clune Arena and an ESPN2 audience. Perhaps most importantly, Tomes smothered Mountain West Player of the Year Sam Merrill defensively, holding Merrill to 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.
The Falcons outscored Utah State by 29 points when Tomes was on the floor.
“Sid Tomes,” said Ryan Swan, who scored 31 points with 11 rebounds when asked what sparked the Air Force to the upset victory. “I’m convinced the reason we won was Sid Tomes.
“Sid’s just the guy everyone wants to follow. He just has his nose in the dirt playing probably the best defense I’ve ever seen throughout my whole entire time watching basketball, then it just makes everyone else want to follow him.”
Tomes added some offense, too. His 3-pointer as the shot clock expired late in the first half keyed a 9-0 run and broke a 1 for 21 skid from long range for him dating back to late November. He then hit a 3 to give Air Force its first lead with 16:27 remaining in the game.
The Falcons didn’t trail again.
“Whether I score 25 points or two points, I just want to win,” Tomes said. “That’s all I want to do. I take tremendous pride in defense, no turnovers, hitting a few big shots.”
Tomes has long been a favorite of coach Dave Pilipovich, who inserted him into the starting lineup for four games as a freshman and has stuck with him since then despite shooting percentages that have dropped over the past three years.
“He’s the leader,” Pilipovich said. “He just plays with so much heart and toughness. We needed someone who can give us that on Merrill.”
Defining what makes Tomes a strong defender proved difficult. He’s long for a guard at 6-foot-4, so that helps, but Pilipovich noted his limitations athletically.
“Sometimes I could beat Sid in a race and jump higher than him, God bless him,” Pilipovich said. “But he just works his tail off. … It’s his toughness. He’s not real quick, he’s not real fast, but he’ll fight you. He’s tough. He’ll be a hell of an officer."
Sophomore point guard A.J. Walker, who often works against Tomes in practice, added that it’s mostly a matter of effort and positioning.
“It’s just his heart,” said Walker, who scored 12 points in the late-night win Tuesday. “He loves it, loves the game. He puts a lot into it. I’m just trying to be like him on defense.”
Tomes, a native of Woodbury, Minn., understands he doesn’t fit into the expected mold for a shooting guard with 27.4% from 3-point range. But Air Force has plenty of scorers this year with Walker, Lavelle Scottie, Caleb Morris and Swan being the notable examples. What it needs the most on some nights, however, Tomes is happy to contribute.
“We knew X’s and O’s weren’t going to get it done itself,” Tomes said of the matchup with the Aggies, who were a unanimous pick to win the Mountain West this year and climbed to No. 15 in the rankings in December. “We had an extra chip on our shoulder, extra edge to beat a team like that. So I think that’s the difference.”