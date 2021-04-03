DENVER - Ben Bowden and Jordan Sheffield have been neck and neck since they first met in 2013. Friday night, they made their major league debuts just three innings apart.
Bowden pitched 1 1/3 innings, getting his first career strikeout against Cody Bellinger. Sheffield pitched the ninth inning and retired all three batters he faced.
"To go out there and debut together after coming in together freshman year was really special,” Bowden said. “We had a good hug."
It’s been a long journey for both pitchers to get to this point.
The pair met the summer before their freshman year at Vanderbilt, when they were just two of four players on campus. Sheffield got better grades that semester, Bowden said, but they were even throughout college.
“I was riding the struggle bus at Vandy,” Bowden said. “There was a bit of a learning curve taking those classes."
They won the College World Series in 2014, then were drafted just nine spots apart in 2016. Sheffield was picked 36th by the Dodgers and Bowden 45th by the Rockies.
They were both frustrated with the way their careers were going. As Bowden struggled with injuries, Sheffield had trouble finding his command. When they talked they usually avoided talking about baseball. In 2018, when they were both playing in the California League, that changed.
Sheffield was scrambled after being sent down, while Bowden had missed all of 2017 with an injury. So Bowden went over to Sheffield’s house, and the two hashed it out.
“We definitely had our serious talks about baseball,” Bowden said. “We’ve both gone through so much struggle.”
Both were promoted to Triple-A in 2019. Bowden was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster and inched closer to the majors in 2019. The next year looked like it would be the year he broke through to the major leagues, but a herniated disk kept him out for all of 2020.
In a way, Bowden said he was thankful he made his debut this year, when his parents and grandmother could be in the stands. He plans to give the ball used during his first strikeout to his mother, who will keep it safe for him.
“I was definitely thinking about that last year, how I felt bad for the guys who made debuts and they didn’t have anyone in the stands.” he said. “If I had to pick, obviously earlier is better to make your debut but I’m happy.”
Neither Sheffield nor Bowden played any games in 2020. In December, Sheffield was selected by the Rockies in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft.
Now, they will be linked permanently. It was just the second time in franchise history that two pitchers made their MLB debuts on the same game.
“It’s been a process getting to this point,” Bowden said. “Now we can move on and get onto regular pitching.”