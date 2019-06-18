The 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team was trimmed from 31 players to 18 after five practices at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs over a span of three days.
The roster will be cut to 12 athletes before the team departs for Greece on June 24. The FIBA World Cup takes place June 29-July 7.
The finalists were selected by the Junior National Team Committee that comprises Purdue coach Matt Painter, Virginia coach Tony Bennett, Providence coach Ed Cooley, Arizona coach Sean Miller and former NBA player Shane Battier.
Here are the 18 players moving on in training camp:
• Scottie Barnes (2020 5-star SF, University School)
• Joshua Christopher (2020 5-star SG, Mayfair)
• Cade Cunningham (2020 5-star PG/SG, Montverde Academy)
• Jalen Green (2020 5-star PG/SG, San Joaquin Memorial)
• Tyrese Haliburton (Sophomore PG, Iowa State)
• Walker Kessler (2020 5-star C, Woodward Academy)
• Kira Lewis Jr. (Sophomore PG, Alabama)
• Isaac Likekele (Sophomore PG, Oklahoma State)
• Evan Mobley (2020 5-star C, Rancho Christian)
• Casey Morsell (Freshman SG, Virginia)
• Zeke Nnaji (Freshman PF, Arizona)
• Reggie Perry (Sophomore PF, Mississippi State)
• Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Freshman PF, Villanova)
• Jalen Suggs (2020 5-star PG/SG, Minnehaha Academy)
• Anton Watson (Freshman SF, Gonzaga)
• Trevion Williams (Sophomore C, Purdue)
• Ziaire Williams (2020 5-star SF, Notre Dame)
• Samuell Williamson (Freshman SF, Louisville)
Jared Butler, an incoming sophomore point guard at Baylor, was also selected as a finalist but was unable to participate.