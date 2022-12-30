Colorado College’s unexpected heroes propelled the Tigers to victory Friday.
Between a stellar performance from goalie Matt Vernon and strong showings from the team’s younger skaters, CC sailed to a 7-2 win. It marked the Tigers’ third win in a row and fourth in the past five games.
“I thought our guys were committed to it right from the start,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said.
Early on, Brett Chorske did the damage for CC. The sophomore entered without a goal on the season but scored two power-play goals to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.
“They both got us going in big ways,” Mayotte said. “We saw some of that last year. He’s so good down and around the net.”
Freshman forward Noah Serdachny assisted on Chorske’s goals and scored in the second period to extend CC’s lead, the first goal of his career. Serdachny scored later in the game off a deflection in the third period.
Serdachny entered the night with one point on the year. He ended it with six after two goals and three assists on the night.
“It’s nice to get a couple tonight,” Serdachny said. “Happy with the win and happy to keep getting better with the team.”
Mayotte added, “One of the things for Noah is his detail is improving. His knowledge for college hockey is improving. We see it every day.”
Junior Danny Weight, another player who entered Friday with no goals on the year, helped keep the game in CC’s favor. Weight found space in the attacking zone and slapped the puck past Pearson.
Weight also tallied two assists for a career-high three points.
With three skaters — Noah Laba, Matthew Gleason and Chase Foley — out due to various reasons, it gave those three and a handful of others the opportunity to shine.
“It’s always a great opportunity when we get to step up,” Serdachny said. “It was awesome for us three to do our thing and get on the board a little bit.”
In addition to the goals from CC’s less-seen players, the Tigers’ usual suspects did their part in keeping the game out of reach for the visitors.
Junior Logan Will scored his fourth goal of the year in the second period. Tyler Coffey scored his fifth in the third. And Nicklas Andrews logged two assists and now has 10 points.
While CC’s offense got the Tigers ahead, it was Vernon who helped keep Princeton behind. The senior netminder made 15 saves and allowed only two goals.
Because of the emergence of freshman Kaidan Mbereko in goal, Vernon has played in just eight games this year.
But with Mbereko absent due to his selection to the U.S. National Junior Team, Vernon was stellar in his relief.
“It’s the same kid that shows up every day, so when his opportunity’s there, he’s able to execute because he’s prepared for it,” Mayotte said. “That’s him.”
Between a seven-goal performance, the defense’s efficiency and a sound outing in goal from Vernon, Mayotte couldn’t have asked for a better return after the team’s three-week Christmas break.
“To score seven goals and not have Laba or Gleason and have Hunter (McKown) only get one point, that’s obviously really encouraging,” the coach said.
CC will go for the sweep on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Tigers are 9-9-1 overall after Friday’s win.
“We just have to make sure we reset for tomorrow and come back and get the job done,” Serdachny said.