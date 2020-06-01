As he winds through an offseason teeming with change and uncertainty, there are only two unresolved issues tugging at Daniel Carlson’s mind.
1. Will he be kicking for the Las Vegas Raiders in New England on Sept. 27 or attending to the birth of his first child?
2. Boy or a girl?
Armed — legged? — with a perspective developed as a youth in Colorado Springs that keeps him ever thankful and forward-thinking, Carlson has dealt with life's other issues as they’ve presented themselves. And it is a long list.
Carlson and wife, Katherine, closed on a home in Auburn, Ala., just before the coronavirus spread across the United States. Since then they have quarantined together, remaining extra careful during the pandemic. Precautions have kept him out of some key doctor’s appointments during the pregnancy and have prevented them from traveling during the NFL offseason.
“Anybody’s first time (though pregnancy), you’re definitely learning a whole lot anyway,” said Carlson, a 2013 graduate of The Classical Academy. “I think it’s always a little crazy, but especially right now.”
The Carlsons have leaned on some Raiders teammates in similar situations and, through their advice along with their own research, have picked out a doctor and hospital for the baby’s birth without having the luxury of an in-person visit. They’ll do the same when it comes to finding an apartment in Las Vegas as the team moves to a new city.
“We’re lucky that we’re not the only ones in our situation,” he said.
In Carlson’s first season with the Raiders he stayed in an extended-stay hotel in Oakland through the season and into the summer — “It always kind of smelled a little funny. I wouldn’t say it was the glamorous NFL lifestyle people would expect.” — but with a baby coming he doesn’t see that as an option.
This is assuming there’s an NFL season as COVID-19 has cast a shadow of uncertainty on American sports. And it assumes Carlson will be back with the Raiders.
Oakland signed Carlson midseason in 2018 after Minnesota cut their fifth-round draft pick after a disastrous second game as a professional that included three misses — including a 35-yarder at the end of overtime. Carlson finished that season with the Raiders, setting a team record for accuracy by hitting 16 of 17 attempts (94.1%).
The SEC’s all-time leading scorer dipped a bit in his second season for coach Jon Gruden’s team, making 19 of 26 kicks — including 6 of 12 from beyond 40 yards.
The Raiders signed Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle shortly after the NFL draft in April.
Carlson didn’t need Eberle's signing to know he faced a challenge. With only 32 kicking jobs available, teams invariably have options.
“You always have competition,” Carlson said. “Whether you know it or not.”
That made this an even more inopportune time to have his workout options slashed. He continues to kick in Auburn with younger brother, Anders, who succeeded Daniel as the Tigers’ placekicker and will be a junior in the fall. But instead of utilizing Auburn’s enormous weight room, his gym is now located in his carport in the form of assembled equipment on loan from his golf course and Auburn.
None of this has dampened the appreciation Carlson has for his situation and the confluence of events that brought him to this point.
His parents, Hans and Jodie, met at the University of Alabama. She was a native of Alabama, he had come from Sweden on a tennis scholarship. They had three sons in Dallas, but decided to trade the Texas heat and traffic for the outdoor possibilities of Colorado. Hans continues to coach tennis locally.
The Carlson brothers, obsessed with soccer, frequently took a 5-minute bike ride from their home to Liberty High School, where Daniel (nicknamed "Thunderfoot" at a young age) and Anders would launch shots against their older brother, Nils — who later played professionally as a goalie in Sweden.
The family spent Daniel’s eighth-grade year in Sweden. Upon returning, they attended a service at North Springs Alliance Church when family friend Chris Coughlin invited Daniel to a football field to see how his skills might translate. He quickly became a standout at TCA and, by his senior year, gave up soccer to concentrate on the sport that had earned him a college scholarship.
Football brought him to Auburn, which allowed him to meet his future wife and opened the door to an NFL career.
“It worked out perfectly,” Carlson said, noting it was actually Nils whom Coughlin initially tried to recruit to try out for TCA, but Nils had remained in Sweden for his final two years of high school and, besides, as his father informed Coughlin as they talked from the church pews, Daniel had the bigger leg. “It’s just funny how God works in those mysterious ways.”
Yes, there have been oddities and obstacles that have arisen in recent months. Yes, he’s hoping his first baby comes just a bit early to avoid the harrowing position of him being in New England on the Sept. 27 due date. And yes, Daniel and Katherine are waiting to find out the baby’s gender.
But no, he’s not complaining. About any of it. He possesses too much perspective for that to happen.
“It’s obviously quite the journey with ups and downs,” he said, “but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s been an incredible journey.”