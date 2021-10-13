There'll be losses, but the smiles won't fade.
The Classical Academy's girls' volleyball program is built around the personality of coach Kiyo Greene. She's going to smile a lot, sprinkle in some sarcasm and be a leader, above all.
The first part is what keeps the Titans rolling. Their smiles were infectious in a 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-13) win over Sand Creek to move to 16-1 Wednesday. With them came the talent that has the team lurking behind the lore and talent of Rampart, Cheyenne Mountain and Pine Creek.
There's no telling how TCA will compete with those teams just yet, but they'll never have a deficit in joyfulness.
"I don't put much thought into it; it's who I am," Greene said. "There's a time to be serious and there's a time to have fun. I think I'm a good example of that."
The team has come to know Greene so well that she doesn't even need to wipe the smile away to get attention. When a lesson needs to be taught, the tone of her voice tells each girl that it's time to listen.
Through the first set, the Titans were having fun, but not playing all the way to their potential.
Their hitting was lacking, but being backed up by good defense and service pressure. In a way, the skill of the team has enabled its players to not get too down when a certain area isn't working.
"We've started slow before, and it's worked for us," sophomore libero Bella Hodges said. "It's something we want to get better at. I think we just work as a team and don't give up. We're always together and that really pays off."
The second set saw all those struggles cast aside. The final two stanzas had a little bit of everything for the Titans, including some back-cracking between sets to stay limber-- there's the fun creeping up again.
Two players for the Titans have over 100 assists. Four hitters have 60-or-more kills. And as a team, they've racked up over 100 total blocks.
Part of the reason things stay so positive is the communal aspect of the team. No player has taken hold of the box scores and felt the need to steal the shine. There hasn't been a looming pressure of feeding any one hitter.
The team has fun, in part because its coach wouldn't have it any other way. But, to Greene, it's also because positivity and lightheartedness can do just as much for winning as practice can in many instances.
They do both — consider it double trouble.
"It makes it so much easier," Hodges said. "Your teammates have your back and it makes it much better to do it and do it happy."