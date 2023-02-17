Air Force is growing, rising and sweeping.

The Falcons captured their second win Friday in as many tries over Wyoming on the road, 75-69.

It was the first season sweep for Air Force this year, and the first since last year's flawless pair of games against San Jose State.

The Falcons are set to finish nearly 100 spots higher in the NCAA NET Rankings than they did last year.

Here are the takeaways from their latest step up the proverbial ladder to contention.

Heidbreder and Murphy's interior aggression paying off

Jake Heidbreder and Carter Murphy both have a February conference slate in their past, and the typical freshman wall has turned to a late-season surge for the sophomore and senior, respectively.

Heidbreder, just two games removed from leading the team over New Mexico, once again led the way on Friday with 22 points. Murphy added 16 of his own after 18 against the Lobos last week.

The two are finding their success inside, which is a change from earlier in the year when both had a greater reliance on outside shooting.

"Carter Murphy has been playing well the last three or four games," coach Joe Scott told AM 740 KVOR. "The production he's given us is a complement to Jake and Rytis and Beau. You need that complementary production."

Their exploits helped the Falcons to a 59.1 percent mark from the floor in the first half and an overall 54.8.

Rytis Petraitis, Marcell McCreary and Corbin Green have each found out why the freshman wall is more than a myth, at one point or another in February. Luckily, their more experienced counterparts are picking up the slack, when needed.

New plan for Petraitis helping freshman past late-season woes

Coach Scott changed practice plans, and focused some of those changes on Petraitis and Green, in hopes the two freshmen could climb out of the late-season struggles that plague first-year Falcons.

Since being shut out by Colorado State, Petraitis has scored in double figures in each of the preceeding three games, including another 18 points to down the Cowboys. He's added at least a block and steal, too.

With two minutes left, his pair of trips to the free throw line, and makes on all four free throws largely clinched the win.

Next year is setting up to be the real test of Air Force's meddle, armed with the lessons of this season. Freshmen breaking out again before the year ends, is merely a head start.

Recap

Air Force faced a different team at Clune Arena but found the same results against Wyoming on the road on Friday, 75-69.

The returns of Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Johnson paid off in the form of 24 combined points for the Cowboys, but it wasn't enough.

A scoring drought for both teams opened the door for Air Force to survive Heidbreder's foul trouble midway through the second half.

Even when Petraitis joined him on the bench with four fouls, the Falcons maintained their lead — a sign the team's depth is continuing to grow.