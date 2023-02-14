Air Force won the tip-off on Tuesday, a rarity for the program this year, but went on to lose the ultimate war in Logan.

Utah State downed the Falcons, 80-65, to bring the latter's losing streak in Dee Glen Smith Spectrum to 14 games — accounting for each of the program's trips in its history.

It was the Aggies' defense this time that held Air Force to just 37.9% from the field in the second half to pull away for good.

Ahead are takeaways and a recap of the loss:

Mistakes reappear for Falcon youngster in key moments.

Carter Murphy's last two games have been consistent for Air Force's results in high-pressure moments.

He added another 13 points in Tuesday's loss and secured a steal-layup combo that led to a 7-2 run in the first half.

Beau Becker's 3-for-15 shooting night, and 2-for-9 mark in the second half, were too much to overcome. It showed most late, on a missed 3-pointer with 8:26 left and the lead cut to single digits on the previous possession.

"All we did was get open shots," coach Joe Scott told AM 740 KVOR. "In order to teach yourself to win in these environments, you have to bang two of those. If you do, it creates a different environment and feel."

Despite it all, the Falcons' scoring output beat their previous high of 62 against Utah State on the road.

Rytis Petraitis, after being held scoreless against Colorado State, once again added to his own standout freshman year.

He furthered his lead on the team's freshman free-throw mark for a single season with eight, bringing his season total to 119. His six makes from the line also set a new single-season record with 80.

Air Force sets program-blocks record.

The loss stings, but four blocks against the Aggies pushed this year's roster past the 1993-94 team in the program's history for a season (115).

This is despite the team missing last year's leading shot blocker, Lucas Moerman for the majority of his sophomore campaign. Beau Becker has 20 as part of the Falcons' starting lineup and Corbin Green has added another 33 this year to lead the team. Petraitis' 21 make up most of the remaining production.

The Falcons have multiple blocks in 24 of their 27 games this season.

Recap

Max Shulga joined a season-long list of scorers finding their groove against Air Force in Tuesday's 80-65 win for Utah State.

He scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Aggies over the Falcons to earn the season sweep — this just a game after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 32 points against the Falcons.

When Air Force needed a second-half surge, Shulga scored 17 of his 29 points and grabbed another four rebounds.

Jake Heidbreder once again led Air Force's scoring with 16 on another efficient 7-for-11 mark.

The loss moves the Falcons to 13-14 with just four conference wins in 14 tries. They will head to Laramie in hopes of sweeping the Cowboys in the season series on Friday at 8 p.m.