Tailback Joseph Saucier is no longer with the Air Force football team, an academy spokesman told The Gazette.
The junior is part of “an ongoing academy investigation,” and was removed from the team in December.
Saucier started three games and ran for 274 yards on 43 carries with two touchdowns this past season. His 6.4 yards per carry led the team. He also caught six passes for 146 yards for a team-best 24.3 yards per catch.
The Falcons return rising junior Kade Remsberg (100 carries for 583 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore) and senior Nolan Eriksen (61 career carries for 329 yards and two touchdowns) at the position.
Saucier was academically ineligible to play during his freshman and sophomore seasons with Air Force.