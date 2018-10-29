If Joseph Saucier was predictable, he would have left Air Force when academics forced him to miss the past two seasons.
He also wouldn’t go against the grain of expectations as an English major and aspiring filmmaker at a service academy
And if he was predictable with the ball in his hands, the junior tailback wouldn’t be displaying some of the best open-field moves the Falcons have seen in years.
In the past four games, he’s broken a kick return for 66 yards, a catch for 52, a run for 48 – nearly all of those yards coming after initial contact. He even added a throw for 32 yards.
“It feels good when I actually make the move and break tackles,” said Saucier, who hadn’t played in a game since attending the prep school in 2015 because of academic issues as a freshman and sophomore.
Now, the Falcons just have to figure out how to create opportunities for Saucier with greater frequency.
In the past four games, he has advanced the ball an average of 17.9 yards each time he has touched it. Problem is, he’s only touched it 17 times in that span – 12 rushes, 3 catches, 1 return, 1 pass.
Two of those catches came last week, as the tailbacks were utilized in more passing situations in the first game since the loss of slotback Ronald Cleveland.
“I feel like that brought back, subconsciously, some of receiver days back in high school,” Saucier said.
With Army (6-2) coming up on Saturday, this would be an ideal time for Air Force (3-5) to see how often it can find open spaces for Saucier.
Air Force/Army matchups, because of the run-heavy offenses, feature fewer possessions and produce fewer points. The average score in the past four meetings has been Air Force 18.5, Army 10.25, or roughly the same points both Air Force and Boise State scored in the first half last week when it was 28-28 at the break. Because of this, the impact of big plays becomes exaggerated.
The Falcons had at least five plays of 19 or more yards in victories over Army from 2013-16. They had none last year and were shut out for the first time since 1992.
It would seem to be a perfect time to go to Saucier and see what you might get. If nothing else, he’ll find a different, unpredictable way to talk about it.
Take, for instance, the halfback pass he threw against Boise State that went for a 32-yard touchdown to Andrew Smith.
“When I first threw it, I was like, ‘This is for all the haters,’” he said.
Haters? What? That was his first career pass attempts, and the first pass he can remember ever throwing for a touchdown. How had he collected haters in this area of passing.
“Well, it was mostly banter within the team,” he said. “Just people messing with me, saying ‘You can’t pass.’”
Well, he can pass. He can run. And, because of his career path, there’s very little film on him to help teams prepare for what might come next. Not that it would help anyway.
He always seem to have a new surprise in store.