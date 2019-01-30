The legacy from one of the most inspiring players in Colorado football history is joining the Broncos’ coaching staff.
T.C. McCartney, the son of Sal Aunese and Kristy McCartney and the grandson of former University of Colorado coaching icon Bill McCartney, has reached agreement to become the Denver Broncos’ new quarterbacks coach position, a source told 9news.
"I am thrilled by the news,'' Bill McCartney said in a statement. "Ever since TC was young, he expressed his desire that someday he wanted to be a coach. This is another step in his ultimate goal to one day become a head coach.
