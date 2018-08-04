Switchbacks striker Toby Uzo decided to make a change to his pregame routine ahead of Saturday’s match against visiting Oklahoma City at Weidner Field following a frustrating start to his first full season as a professional.
While getting dressed, Uzo - a physically imposing striker who’s spent more time on the bench than he’d like - snuck a black tank top under his black and blue striped jersey.
Uzo got to show the home fans the “I can do all things through Christ” message - referencing a popular bible verse - printed on the Active Faith top after scoring the team's first goal of a critical 2-0 win in the 74th minute.
“This is the first time I put my shirt under my jersey,” Uzo said. “And I said, 'God, if you give me this goal, if you give me a beautiful game, do something that I can not even ask for,' and he did. That’s why I took off my shirt.”
Uzo got the nod from coach Steve Trittschuh in the 72nd minute, and two minutes later, he had his first United Soccer League goal when he soared to meet Jordan Burt’s cross with his head, putting the ball down within the six-yard box and inside the far post.
“The jersey was going off already before I scored,” Uzo said of his celebration that earned a yellow card by rule. “When I was in the air, I was taking my jersey off.”
Roughly 10 minutes later, Uzo helped secure the three points by laying a ball off to Shane Malcolm who skillfully beat an Oklahoma City defender before slotting in a finish.
“I’m proud of Toby because he hasn’t been playing much,” Trittschuh said. “He’s been doing great in training, but he hasn’t been able to translate that into the game, but tonight he was hungry for goal. And that was a good win for us.”
Between the two goals, keeper Moise Pouaty, another young player that has watched a majority of the season from the bench, made one of his two saves in a clean sheet.
“We’re very happy. My season was very tough, and I try to always stay professional, always stay good,” Pouaty said.
“I tried to give everything because we need this win.”
The win put the Switchbacks on 31 points, which is just outside the playoff picture. Trittschuh estimated the squad would need six wins in its final nine matches - only three of which are at home - to snag a playoff spot.
Uzo’s performance was key to keeping those postseason hopes alive.
“Words can’t describe the amount of emotion that was going through me when I scored that goal,” Uzo said. “I’ll be honest, a lot from just not playing as much as I feel like I should be playing this whole year. But, at the end of the day, I just want to thank God.”