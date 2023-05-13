A draw and a point seemed to be coming the Switchbacks' way despite a lackluster outing, but mistakes caught up with Colorado Springs.

Level at one goal apiece for most of the game, visiting Colorado Springs was simply outworked for the final 20 minutes or so of the match and fell to host Memphis 901 FC 2-1 Saturday night despite having a man advantage for the majority of the evening.

After creating several opportunities to take a lead in the waning moments of the match, Memphis broke through in the 88th minute with a go-ahead goal from midfielder Luiz Fernando. 901 FC defender Graham Smith launched a ball from his own 18-yard box to Colorado Springs' 18. Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera came out of goal to field the ball, but Fernando got there first and chipped the ball over Herrera where it bounced into the net.

The goal was the exclamation point on a dreary outing for Colorado Springs who not only had an eight-day layover between games in contrast to a Memphis team that played an Open Cup match on Wednesday, but had also been up a player since the 31st minute.

Memphis midfielder Bruno Lapa was sent off the field with a straight red card after kicking at Switchbacks midfielder Devon Williams following a tackle. Given the circumstances of a 1-1 tie at the time, a victory and three points seemed well within reach for the Switchbacks.

However, Memphis came out hungry in the second half. The hosts outshot Colorado Springs, 17 to six, putting six attempts on goal to the Switchbacks' four, and doubled Colorado Springs' number of corner kicks six to three.

The Switchbacks had several opportunities to take a 2-1 advantage in the second half with forward Deshane Beckford getting a clean look at goal in the 58th minute from the right wing of Memphis' penalty area. His attempt was saved by 901 FC keeper Bill Hamid. Forward Maalique Foster had a pair of opportunities to close out the game before Fernando's late goal with chances in the 85th and 87th minutes. Foster's first attempt bounced off the crossbar, his second attempt foiled on a breakaway.

On the positive end for Colorado Springs, Herrera made a pair of back-to-back spectacular saves. In the 78th minute, he laid out to deflect an open look from Goodrum and swiftly popped up off the field to stop the rebound attempt from midfielder Laurent Kissiedou with his foot.

Thursday, Colorado Springs head coach Stephen Hogan said he wanted his team to be first on the board Saturday, citing a stat that 901 FC is winless in their past five matches when conceding the game's first goal.

That didn't play out as planned, as Fernando put his club on the board first with a goal in the ninth minute off a centering pass from forward Nighte Pickering. However, Switchbacks forward Romario Williams got his team the equalizer, and his fourth goal of the season, on a header off a headed pass from midfielder Steven Echevarria in the 22nd minute.

The result drops Colorado Springs to 5-4-1 on the season. The Switchbacks are back on the road against Indy Eleven May 20 at 5 p.m.