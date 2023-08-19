Switchbacks midfielder Tyreek Magee took coach Stephen Hogan’s words in training this week to heart

“You’ve gotten the ball into certain areas that no one can defend. Put the ball in the net,” he told his players.

The Jamaican forward answered netting two goals — his first and second for Colorado Springs — in the Switchbacks’ 3-2 win at Oakland Roots SC Saturday night.

The road win comes as the club’s first since an April 29 victory over Charleston Battery. Colorado Springs earned a crucial three points despite relinquishing two leads in the first half. The result also snaps a six-game unbeaten streak for Oakland.

Magee’s first score came in the 40th minute off the give and go from forward Juan Tejada. Magee took a pass from midfielder Jay Chapman, dribbled toward Oakland’s penalty area and passed to Tejada who had his back to the goal. Tejada passed it right back to Magee who buried the strike before Roots SC keeper Paul Blanchette had time to react. The goal gave Colorado Springs a 2-1 advantage.

Following a converted penalty kick from Oakland forward Anuar Pelaez to end the first half, Magee struck again in the second. He earned the brace in the 58th minute off another assist from Tejada. The Panamanian forward sent a sideways pass to Magee who was standing a few yards beyond the 18-yard-box when he took a shot that moved across the body of Blanchette and into the far side of the net.

Hogan has often raved about Magee’s talent, saying he has the ability to change the course of a match. That showed Saturday as the Switchbacks became the first team to score more than a goal against Oakland since Roots SC’s 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay Rowdies on July 8.

Magee joined Colorado Springs back in May.

Magee’s countryman, forward Maalique Foster, started the scoring for Colorado Springs. In the fifth minute, Foster took a cross from fellow Jamaican midfielder Devon Williams and shot the ball from just outside the six-yard-box past Blanchette.

Colorado Springs improves to 11-11-3 on the year. The Switchbacks return to action Aug. 26 at Monterey Bay F.C.