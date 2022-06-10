The Switchbacks are back in the drivers' seat in the western conference of the USL Championship following the club's 3-0 win over Las Vegas last week and San Antonio FC's 1-0 loss to Sacramento Republic FC on June 4.
Colorado Springs heads into Saturday's contest against LA Galaxy II with a 9-2 record.
The win over Las Vegas was made more special by Weidner Field celebrating Galactic Night at the stadium.
Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said he expects more people to turn out for home games as word spreads about how good the team is.
"This is MLS-level entertainment, certainly in the attacking half of the field," he said.
Next Up
It's going to be a late one in California, Switchbacks fans.
Colorado Springs travels to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. to take on LA Galaxy II Saturday night. Kickoff starts at 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II is 5-6-3 and will be look for their second straight win after beating Rio Grande Valley 1-0 last week.
Forward Preston Judd leads LA Galaxy II in goals with four goals on the season. Several players are tied in assists for the season at two.
Forwards Elvis Amoh and Michee Ngalina lead the Switchbacks in goals with five apiece. Forward Hadji Barry leads Colorado Springs in assists with five.