Colorado Springs Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said he had pushed his team hard preseason training. The hard work paid off Saturday night as the Switchbacks sprinted all over Weidner Field and defending USL Championship league winners Orange County SC in a 2-1 win.
The Switchbacks struck first in the 37th minute with a goal from forward Michee Ngalina, who scored off a long pass, from a tight angle, slipping the ball by the keeper, and off the far post and in.
"Our training environment is fast and you saw it in the first half of the game," Burke said. "They had trouble keeping the lid on us. We should have scored two or three times in the first half. These guys are pushing each other they're doing it the right way, they like each other. It's a really cool environment to be part of right now."
Ngalina's goal was the culmination of a fast start for Colorado Springs who kept the ball in Orange County’s defensive end for a significant portion of the match’s opening minutes and for the majority of the match.
At first, Orange County’s defense held,turning away the advancing Switchbacks in the first 30 minutes of the game. Colorado Springs had a great chance in the 27th minute on a pass from defender Triston Hodge to midfielder Zach Zandi, who was on a breakaway. Orange County keeper Patrick Rakovsky denied Zandi with an incredible save.
Colorado Springs came out swinging in the second half with a pair of shots on goal in the first five minutes of play. They found the back of the net again in the 51st minute as new forward Malik Johnson scored off a give-and-go by the team’s other new forward Elvis Amoh.
"It was clear from the group how we wanted to play from day one and we just kept that intensity in the trainings and eventually it translates to the game," Johnson said. "We're just happy we got the three points."
The defense played well too, clearing a free kick that hit the cross bar and nearly went in, around the 55th minute.
The defending champions made a game of it late with a goal in the 81st minute when midfielder Milan Iloski scored, pushing the ball over the head of Switchbacks goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell.
Switchbacks defender Dennis Erdmann made a game-saving stop in the 88th minute when Orange County midfielder Mikko Kuningas beat Caldwell.
It was a big win for Colorado Springs, not just in terms of starting off the season with the victory and three points, but also a little redemption against Orange County who ended the Switchbacks' season a year ago.
"[There was] a ton of extra motivation because they did knock us out and they knocked us out in a game that we outplayed them pretty thoroughly in the first half," Burke said. "That sat with us the entire offseason. We've had this day marked since the schedule came out as a big one."
The Switchbacks host expansion club Monterey Bay FC next Saturday.