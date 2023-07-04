For some reason, lightning delays are a good omen for midfielder Steven Echevarria.

The Switchbacks midfielder scored twice following a 47-minute lightning delay on Tuesday July 4 as Colorado Springs cruised to its fourth-straight home win, defeating Monterey Bay FC 4-0.

Echevarria has three goals on the season. His first came April 29 in the club's last road win, which went into a lightning delay in the opening minutes of the matchup.

Though he was credited with the goal, the ball clearly was deflected in by a defender. It was the midfielder's first goal with the Switchbacks, but his teammates and coach Stephen Hogan have since ribbed him, egging him on to score his first "real" goal.

Echevarria left no doubt Tuesday.

Less than a minute into the second half, forward Deshane Beckford delivered a centering pass into Monterey Bay's penalty area, which keeper Carlos Herrera intercepted, but then collided into a teammate. Echevarria was there for the easy put back and score.

He then capped off the Switchbacks' scoring Tuesday, blasting a one-timer from about 25 yards out past Herrera into the top left corner of the net in the 83rd minute.

Hogan and other teammates marveled at the strike to Echevarria after the match.

"They were talking a lot of crap into the locker room, saying it was a deflection. So it's nice to finally get that over with," Echevarria said. "The game kind of opened up and the ground was wet, so it's free license to shoot. I think (the lightning) is a good sign, because it's a little bit of adversity. You warm up, then you have to go inside, come back out. So it's a test of who can stay focused in the locker room for 30 minutes, an hour."

New forward Juan Tejada also scored his first goal with Colorado Springs.

Fellow new forward Jonas Fjeldberg dribbled down the right sideline in the second minute of play. He played a cross to Tejada who was inside Monterey Bay's 18-yard box. Tejada redirected the pass into the near side of the net for an electric goal.

Tejada has played a pivotal role in Colorado Springs' lineup since he was acquired in mid-June.

Tuesday marked Tejada's fourth start for the Switchbacks in five appearances. He only had one with his former team Indy Eleven in 13 matches played. When he first came to the Switchbacks, Hogan said he and former coach Brendan Burke had been in pursuit of the Panamanian forward for a long time.

"Coming here, I knew they really believed in me, and I think last game I didn't have a really good performance, but they told me, 'relax we know what you can give us.' That belief that I feel they have for me really makes me push even harder here on the field," Tejada said.

Forward Romario Williams rounded out the scoring for Colorado Springs with his team-high eighth goal of the season. Williams score came from a penalty kick in the 73rd minute conceded by Monterey defender Kai Greene.

Colorado Springs improves to 9-9-1 on the year with the win. They have a bit of a break before returning to action. The Switchbacks host San Diego Loyal SC July 14.