The Salvadoran section of the Switchbacks fans at Weidner Field had the best view.
Tenison and anticipation was mounting in what was a scoreless match between Colorado Springs and visiting Rio Grande Valley FC 83 minutes into the match. In the 84th, Salvadoran midfielder Jairo Henriquez took a long ball from defender Triston Hodge and put it past Rio keeper Colin Miller, scoring right in front of his countrymen. The dam broke from there, and Colorado Springs tacked on two more goals as Colorado Springs defeated Rio Grande Valley 3-0 in the first-ever playoff game at Weidner Field.
"Switchbacks!" chants rained down on the victorious home team during the waning moments of the match, teammates piled on each other on the field in celebration, and they applauded the crowd following the match.
Colorado Springs downed the Toros, who were one of the the league's hottest teams down the final stretch of the regular season.
"There was so much outside noise saying we're not going to get a result, that because we lost Hadji Barry, we weren't going to get a result," midfielder Cam Lindley said after the match. "That's just one of four that we need to get but, man, the resilience in this team — got guys coming off the bench, Aaron (Wheeler) scores two goals. I'm feeling fantastic — this is unbelievable."
With the 1-0 advantage in the 90th minute, Colorado Springs forward Michee Ngalalina sprinted with the ball toward Rio Grande Valley's box, beating the defender on the play. With plenty of space to work with, Ngalina delivered a centering pass to forward Aaron Wheeler, who converted the easy one-on-one opportunity.
Wheeler scored again in stoppage time. Midfielder Steven Echeverria got the assist.
Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke hopes the result silences some of the critics.
"So the people at USL Tactics — they can have some of that. All the pundits — they can have some of that," Burke said. "People didn't believe in us and, not only did we win, we won in a very clean way where we dominated most of the possession — at least, the meaningful possession — and we put ourselves in position to score five or six goals tonight. Ultimately we banged in three right at the end."
Rio Grande Valley had a slight edge in possession following a forgettable first half. Both teams had four shots in the first 45 minutes. The biggest development of the first half was that the Rio Grande Valley keeper suffered a possible concussion in the 33rd minute after a hard foul from Switchbacks forward Elvis Amoh. He was replaced by Miller.
"I think our locker room has moved this club forward in a massive way this year and hopefully the city feels it as well and can actually get behind this," Burke said. "This could be a pro sports story franchise that people read about in ten years if we continue to grow it the way we want to, need to."
The Switchbacks await the winners of the Sacramento Republic FC and New Mexico United match Saturday and the San Diego Loyal SC and Oakland Roots SC match Sunday. If San Diego loses as the two seed in the Western Conference, the Switchbacks will host another home playoff game.
"Whoever it is, whether it's home or away, we're gonna prep just like we did this week," Lindley said. "We're going to go into it fully flying, fully confident, so can't wait for this group to take it on next week."