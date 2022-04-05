031322-sw-switchbacks 10.jpg

FILE PHOTO. Switchbacks forward Michee Ngalina (11) smiles to the crowd after scoring the first goal of the game during the first half of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC season opening home game against Orange County at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, March 13, 2022. The Switchbacks won the game against Orange County by a score of 2-1.(Chancey Bush /The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

The newest professional soccer team in Colorado will make its debut Wednesday against the hottest, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC will play its first competitive match in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Hailstorm have played three friendlies – including one in a closed-door setting against the Switchbacks – in their seven-week inaugural preseason.

Northern Colorado FC will soon open play in the USL League One, which was launched in 2019. The Switchbacks play in USL Championship, the highest level of the USL’s three leagues. On the hierarchy of professional soccer leagues in the United States, the USL Championship ranks second only to Major League Soccer.

Switchbacks improve to 4-0 with win over Miami

Colorado Springs FC has dominated in its league so far this season, starting a franchise-best 4-0 and allowing just two goals over the four games while scoring seven. The plus-five scoring differential is the best in the USL Championship Western Conference, which the Switchbacks are tied atop with 12 points along with San Diego Loyal (4-1).

The Switchbacks’ hot start helped the club garner an award on Tuesday, with midfielder Michee Ngalina named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. Ngalina scored a goal and added an assist during a 2-1 victory over Miami FC on Saturday. He also completed 31 of 37 passes.

Matt Mahoney was named to the Team of the Week bench with 53 completed passes and 6-of-6 duels won.

Saturday’s non-league match will be part of the Open Cup, which is in its 107th edition. The single-elimination tournament is the oldest national soccer competition in the country.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks look to stay unbeaten on the road against Miami FC

The Hailstorm, who will play their home games at various locations in the short-term, will eventually move into the 6,500-seat TickerSmarter Stadium that will be part of the Future Legends Complex in Windsor. Construction is expected to be completed later next year.

The same complex will house the Northern Colorado Owlz, who will debut this year and play baseball in the Pioneer League along with the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Load comments