The newest professional soccer team in Colorado will make its debut Wednesday against the hottest, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC will play its first competitive match in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Hailstorm have played three friendlies – including one in a closed-door setting against the Switchbacks – in their seven-week inaugural preseason.
Northern Colorado FC will soon open play in the USL League One, which was launched in 2019. The Switchbacks play in USL Championship, the highest level of the USL’s three leagues. On the hierarchy of professional soccer leagues in the United States, the USL Championship ranks second only to Major League Soccer.
Colorado Springs FC has dominated in its league so far this season, starting a franchise-best 4-0 and allowing just two goals over the four games while scoring seven. The plus-five scoring differential is the best in the USL Championship Western Conference, which the Switchbacks are tied atop with 12 points along with San Diego Loyal (4-1).
The Switchbacks’ hot start helped the club garner an award on Tuesday, with midfielder Michee Ngalina named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. Ngalina scored a goal and added an assist during a 2-1 victory over Miami FC on Saturday. He also completed 31 of 37 passes.
Matt Mahoney was named to the Team of the Week bench with 53 completed passes and 6-of-6 duels won.
Saturday’s non-league match will be part of the Open Cup, which is in its 107th edition. The single-elimination tournament is the oldest national soccer competition in the country.
The Hailstorm, who will play their home games at various locations in the short-term, will eventually move into the 6,500-seat TickerSmarter Stadium that will be part of the Future Legends Complex in Windsor. Construction is expected to be completed later next year.
The same complex will house the Northern Colorado Owlz, who will debut this year and play baseball in the Pioneer League along with the Rocky Mountain Vibes.