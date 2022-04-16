With fans at Weidner Field on their feet in the waning moments of stoppage time, Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ forward Hadji Barry took the game’s last shot but Memphis 901 FC keeper Trey Muse fielded the ball cleanly, ending the Switchback’s perfect season in a 2-1 defeat Saturday night.
“We got outworked tonight in the first half,” Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said. “In the second half we started to respond but we got outplayed as well. Memphis was good and deserve credit. There was quality in their performance. There was a lot of energy and physicality in their performance. I thought they were good and deserved points out of tonight.”
The Switchbacks weren’t quite themselves from the get go. Memphis was on the offensive early. Colorado Springs keeper Jeff Caldwell made a pair of great saves in the first five minutes of the match.
Colorado Springs wasn’t able to capitalize on their opportunities. Midfielder Zach Zandi missed from outside the box in the 10th minute. Another midfielder Cam Lindley had a shot on target off a free kick outside the box in the 31st minute, but it was saved by Muse.
One of the club’s best chances for a goal came late in the first half with Barry one on one with Muse on a breakaway. But the Memphis keeper came up big with a stop. On the ensuing corner kick Barry set up forward Elvis Amoh with a cross pass, but Amoh couldn’t finish.
Memphis responded immediately with a goal from midfielder Aaron Molloy in the 43rd minute from just outside the penalty box, across Caldwell’s face, into the left side of the net.
The offensive woes continued for Colorado Springs in the second half as the club created more chances but were thwarted by Muse and the defense, or by their own mistakes.
Even so, Burke said it was good to see the team still able to create opportunities on an off night.
“It was great. We still probably should have scored four goals if we’re being fair tonight and that’s us at our worst so far this season. So that’s a good sign,” Burke said. “It's tough to take, but we have to absorb it and really break down everything that we didn’t do well tonight and make sure those things are executed at a higher level when we go down to Tulsa.”
Memphis’ game-winning goal came in the 59th minute when forward Phillip Goodrum bounced a header past Caldwell off a set piece.
Matt Mahoney scored a header of his own in the 91st minute from a corner kick taken by Zandi. But Colorado Springs’ rally fell short.
Adding insult to injury, the Switchbacks were heavily penalized in this match with Barry, defender Jimmy Ockford and Lindley receiving yellow cards. Burke received one as well and two Colorado Springs assistant coaches received red cards. Barry and Ockford were carded in the 7th minute. The club conceded 16 fouls and Memphis racked up 15 of their own.
Burke made it clear that decision making from the officials played a factor in the match.
“I can’t answer questions about the referee, the referees are the only ones that can answer for themselves and that was a major, major, major factor in the game tonight," he said. "That said, we weren’t good enough. We didn’t respond well enough to fight through everything [the referee] created for us early in the game and I think it threw us off.”
Colorado Springs travels to FC Tulsa next Saturday.