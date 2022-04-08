Ousted in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup by a 1-0 loss to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Wednesday evening, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks turn their attention back to the USL Championship League and to seeking an undefeated season.
Colorado Springs heads to Las Vegas Saturday for the club's fifth league game. The Switchbacks sit atop the Western Conference with a league-high 12 points in four wins.
Las Vegas Lights FC also lost its Open Cup match Wednesday, falling 3-2 to FC Tucson in Arizona. In the USL Championship, the Lights have won three of their past four games.
Las Vegas is in fifth place in the Western Conference with nine points by virtue of their 3-2 record. They are led in scoring by forward Daniel Trejo, who has five goals on the year. Trejo also leads the team in assists with three alongside forward Cal Jennings.
Forward Michee Ngalina leads Colorado Springs with three goals in four appearances. Forward Hadji Barry and midfielder Cam Lindley lead the club in assists with two apiece.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.