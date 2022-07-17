The schedule from the bad place continues for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks who face San Diego Loyal SC on Monday night just after defeating LA Galaxy II Friday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.
Colorado Springs travels to San Diego Monday in a game that was rescheduled from its original May 14 date. The game was postponed due to multiple members of the Switchbacks testing positive for COVID-19. It was the first of two postponements for the club in May.
More recently, San Diego beat Colorado Springs 3-2 at Weidner Field July 4 despite playing without leading scorer forward Kyle Vassell and playing a man down after the 65th minute.
San Diego fared much worse in their most recent game on July 9 against LA Galaxy II. Los Angeles trounced San Diego 5-0.
Loyal enters Monday's contest with a 10-5-4 record, good enough for third place in the USL Championship's western conference. The Switchbacks are one spot above them at 13-6.
Conference leaders San Antonio FC won their match Saturday against Atlanta United 2 5-0. The Switchbacks will need three points Monday to remain within a point of San Antonio, who now sits at 43 points on the year with a 14-3-1 record.
Vassell has ten goals for San Diego. Forward Tumi Moshobane leads San Diego in assists with five.
Colorado Springs forward Hadji Barry has 11 goals for Colorado Springs. Barry also leads in assists with eight, which is the most in the league.