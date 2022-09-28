In nearly two full seasons with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Guinean forward Hadji Barry has become the face of the club, following a remarkable 2021 season during which he scored 25 goals, tying a USL Championship record and earning him Golden Boot and MVP honors.

However, there's mounting evidence that the beloved forward's time in Colorado Springs is coming to a close.

A source familiar with the Switchbacks' situation told The Gazette that a transfer is in the works for a Switchbacks player that will have the biggest transfer fee in the history of the United Soccer League, which oversees several leagues including USL League One, USL League Two and the USL Championship of which the Switchbacks are a part.

The source indicated that the player would be transferred to an international premier league team.

While the source did not specify which player would be transferred, there are multiple reasons to believe it's Barry.

For starters, Barry has missed the club's last two contests, a draw against Oakland Roots SC Saturday and a loss against top-seeded San Antonio FC Sept. 20. When questioned about the reason for Barry's absence, especially given that the Switchbacks are pushing for a home game in the postseason, Switchbacks' personnel simply said he was "unavailable for play."

A post-game quote Saturday from Colorado Springs head coach Brendan Burke was also telling. In talking about Switchbacks' forward Elvis Amoh who scored the team's goal in the 1-1 draw Saturday, Burke said the team would go through Amoh in the future.

"Hadji and Michee (Ngalina) get a lot of the attention, but Elvis has 13 goals now," he said. "I have all the time in the world for him and I know the rest of the locker room does, so I want him to get the message that we're all behind him tonight. I know he's had a rough week just in terms of calls against him, but he's gonna be our way forward in the playoffs."

Burke's comments came after Amoh conceded penalty kicks on hand balls in both matches against San Antonio and Oakland. Both penalty kicks changed the complexion of the games. Perhaps Burke mentioned the support from his teammates as a way to grow Amoh's confidence, but adding that the Ghanaian forward will be Colorado Springs' way forward in the playoffs seems to imply a larger role in the weeks to come.

Finally, Barry seems to be the most logical choice when looking at the Switchbacks roster for a player who could command the largest transfer fee in USL history. Barry has 16 goals for the club, the most on the Switchbacks and tied for fourth-most in the league. He also leads the team in assists with midfielder Cam Lindley with nine. Both are tied for fourth-most in the league. Barry was also voted Fans' Choice Mid-Season MVP for the USL Championship in July.