The Colorado Springs Switchbacks outlasted Birmingham Legion FC to earn a 2-0 victory Saturday night in Alabama, improving to 3-0 for the first time in the club's history.
In what was a back and forth match, forward Michee Ngalina's goal in the 70th minute was the game winner. The Congolese forward took a pass from midfielder Zach Zandi and put the ball between Birmingham Goalkeeper Matt VanOekel and the near post into the top of the goal.
Colorado Springs got off to a hot start, applying pressure to Birmingham and forcing turnovers early. The Switchbacks had 7 shots in the first 30 minutes of play. Despite the pressure, VanOekel kept them from scoring early.
The Switchbacks were shorthanded Saturday with defender Dennis Erdmann injured. The club's other starting defender Triston Hodge was absent from the team for international duty. Forward Kharlton Belmar was also on international duty.
Defender Isaiah Foster got the start for Colorado Springs and made big plays for the club, forcing multiple takeaways.
Though Birmingham would gain some momentum and advance the ball into the Switchbacks' side of the field late in the first half, Colorado Springs still had six corner kicks to Birmingham's one during the opening half.
The Switchbacks kept the pressure on in the second half with two early chances for star Hadji Barry though both were unsuccessful.
Barry, who is looking for his first goal of the season got his second assist of the year late in the match, finding Ben Mines, who came in for Elvis Amoh, deep in the box and in front of the goal, sealing the victory in the 89th minute.
Saturday's win places Colorado Springs atop the Western Conference in the USL Championship, with nine points from their three victories.
The Switchbacks are at Miami FC next Saturday in the second of three road games.