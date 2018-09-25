The United Soccer League announced a rebranding effort Tuesday that will take place across three divisions, starting with the 2019 season.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will continue to play in the USL’s top division, which will be known as the USL Championship.
A new, second division will be known as League One, while League Two, previously the Premier Development League, will be third in the tier. The Colorado Pride Switchbacks U23 team competed in the PDL for the first time this year.
“We are bringing three leagues under one central brand that will uniquely represent the USL’s vision for the future and give rise to local passion in new cities currently without professional soccer. The new brand and logos are inspiring and convey a new direction,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in a release.
In a question-and-answer session on Twitter, the league’s account said the focus is on establishing a successful League One, which the league believes would help fill out the professional soccer structure and would make promotion and relegation - used in Europe’s biggest leagues - possible in the future.