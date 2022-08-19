Colorado Springs is no stranger to quick turnarounds between games this season. The club faces another such challenge Saturday night when the Tampa Bay Rowdies come to Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The Switchbacks, the three seed in the USL Championship's Western Conference takes on the Eastern Conference's three place team, 72 hours removed from Colorado Springs' 3-0 loss at Sacramento on Wednesday.
The Switchbacks may not be able to afford another defeat as both Sacramento and New Mexico United are within three points of either tying, in New Mexico's case, or surpassing the Switchbacks with a win of their own. Both Sacramento and New Mexico play Saturday.
Saturday's match against Tampa is the first of a four-game homestand for the Switchbacks.
The Rowdies will be well rested and eager for a win, having last played Aug 13. The result was a 1-0 loss against eastern conference top seed Louisville City FC. It was Tampa's first loss since April 30. The Rowdies are 14-4-6.
Colorado Springs is 13-9-3 on the year.
The Rowdies have some strong attackers The club's 48 goals are tied for third in the league behind San Diego Loyal SC, which has 53 and Colorado Springs has 50. Tampa is led in goals by midfielder Leo Fernandes with 12 on the year and forward Jake LaCava with 10. Fernandes also leads the team with five assists.
Colorado Springs forward Hadji Barry tops the Switchbacks in goals with 15, tied for second most in the league. Forward Elvis Amoh is right behind Barry with 12 goals this year. Midfielder Cam Lindley leads Colorado Springs in assists with nine, also second-most in the USL Championship.
Halsey steps up
Colorado Springs defender and newcomer Bret Halsey is already playing big minutes with the team, having played in both contests for the club since his acquisition was announced Aug. 9.
Halsey started for Colorado Springs on Aug. 12 in the team's draw against El Paso Locomotive FC. He nearly played the full match, exiting in the 75th minute. He also played the second half of the club's loss at Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday.
"I was ready to come out, I wanted to be a part of this. I know the stadium is amazing," Halsey said after the El Paso game. "Just getting out here was awesome and looking forward to carrying it on the next few games."