Saturday's match at Weidner Field had a few playoff-esque heroics. From forward Elvis Amoh scoring Colorado Springs' first goal in three games in the first minute of play to midfielder Zach Zandi returning in the 78th minute from a summer injury to assist his team that was down to 10 men.
In the end, however, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks drew with Oakland Roots SC 1-1 Saturday night, leaving them in playoff limbo.
It was the final home game of the regular season for Colorado Springs as the team fought for a home playoff game.
"That's what we fought for tonight is a home playoff game," Colorado Springs head coach Brendan Burke said. "Just to even scratch out a point with 10 men for almost 45 minutes ... we're fighting as hard as we can for the city and we appreciate the kind of support we had tonight. That was a great environment."
Amoh's goal came in the opening moments of the game, forward Aaron Wheeler headed the ball off a long pass and it bounced parallel the top of the 18-yard-box. Amoh shot the ball as it bounced, blasting it into the top left corner of the net.
Amoh didn't finish the night with the Switchbacks, however. The Ghanaian forward picked up back-to-back yellow cards in the 54th and 55th minutes. The second proved costly. After Amoh's foul gave Oakland a free kick at the top of the Switchbacks penalty area, he picked up another yellow for a hand ball on the ensuing kick. Amoh conceded a penalty as a result.
Colorado Springs goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell got a hand on the attempt from Oakland forward and leading scorer Ottar Magnus Karlsson, but it wasn't enough to stop the shot and Karlsson netted his 17th goal of the season.
It's been a series of unfortunate events for Amoh as he also conceded a hand ball in the club's Tuesday-night loss to San Antonio, leading to the only goal in the match.
"I want him to get the message that we're all behind him tonight. I know he's had a rough week just in terms of calls against him but he's gonna be our way forward in the playoffs," Burke said.
Amoh has 13 goals on the season and may be the team's scoring leader moving forward. Star forward Hadji Barry was listed as "unavailable for play," according to Switchbacks' personnel. Barry missed Saturday's game as well as Tuesday's match against San Antonio. Amoh will be unavailable for the team's next match against El Paso Locomotive FC as a result of the red card.
The Switchbacks are now 16-12-4 on the season and remain in third place in the USL Championship's Western Conference. The team is now a full three points ahead of Sacramento Republic FC, who lost to San Antonio Saturday.
Following what has been a busy season for Colorado Springs, the club will get the opportunity to rest up for the final two games of the year with over a week between each contest. The Switchbacks play El Paso Oct. 5 and New Mexico United Oct. 15.
"We need it, we desperately need it," Burke said. "For guys like Zandi building up minutes, (Macauley King) was excellent tonight. Macauley hasn't played from the start of a game since early in the season. These are best 11 quality players who we haven't had all year and they're coming back into the team at the exact right time."