switchbacks 2

Switchbacks FC forward Michee Ngalina scores a goal against the Sacramento Republic FC at Weidner Field last week.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

The Switchbacks began the USL Championship playoffs with a first: the first playoff game ever at Weidner Field. Sunday, they have another first, the club's first ever Conference Final. 

The Switchbacks travel to Toyota Field to take on San Antonio FC in the Western Conference Final. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. 

Colorado Springs matched up against San Antonio FC twice in the regular season, and the Texas club won both contests 1-0. 

On the line Sunday is a trip to the USL Championship Final which will take place Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. against the Eastern Conference champion. The eastern bracket will be decided Saturday, as Tampa Bay Rowdies take on Louisville City FC. That game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. 

Barry, Lindley notch USL Championship all-league second-team honors

Colorado Springs Switchbacks midfielder Cam Lindley and former forward Hadji Barry were named to the USL Championship's all-league second team. 

Lindley created a league-high 94 chances, or key passes that led to a scoring opportunity, for Colorado Springs this season. He also finished with an 80% pass completion rate, 36 interceptions and 205 recoveries. 

Barry followed up his 2021 MVP and Golden Boot season with 16 goals in 30 appearances with Colorado Springs this season before transferring to Egyptian Premier League Club Future FC. 

