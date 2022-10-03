After nearly two seasons with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, star forward Hadji Barry is moving on.
Colorado Springs transferred Barry to Egyptian Premier League team Future FC in Cairo, the club announced Monday, ending a noteworthy tenure in Colorado Springs in which the Guinean forward scored 41 goals and was credited for 14 assists in 63 appearances with the club. He won the USL Championship MVP and Golden Boot awards last season after scoring 25 goals, tying a single-season record.
"I feel like it has been my best two years of my career, and I have been around the best people that I have met in my lifetime," Barry told Switchbacks personnel. "I would like to make a special thank you to Brendan Burke. Without him none of this would have been possible. That's the guy who believed in me from the first day I walked in here."
Barry will not play any more games for Colorado Springs and is already with Future FC in Egypt.
Barry's was the highest transfer fee for an outgoing player in United Soccer League history, but details of the amount were not disclosed. The Switchbacks said Monday it surpassed the transfer fee for former Orange County SC defender Kobi Henry to Stade de Reims of Ligue 1, which was reported by ESPN to have been around $700,000.
"It’s not something I’ve ever seen before, out of a lower league, out of a second division," Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said of the transfer fee to team personnel. "You would see it out of an MLS or another major European league, but to have it happen out of this level? I think it’s just a sign that the floodgates are about to open for the USL Championship on the whole."
The magnitude of the transfer is not solely in the amount of money but also the fact that Colorado Springs is losing its franchise player on the verge of the playoffs.
According to club President Nick Ragain, the Switchbacks set a high bar for clubs that were interested in Barry and there must have been agreement at between the club and player. Future FC "checked a number of boxes" needed to make the deal go through, Ragain said. He also emphasized it's something Barry wanted as well.
Though difficult for the Switchbacks front office, Ragain said he believes it will help the club's reputation in recruiting future athletes.
"I think it also tells a good story that we as a club are open to working with relationships and understanding what they (players) want as a professional athlete and meet them in the middle," he said to Switchbacks personnel. "If we as an organization have a legacy of sitting on talent, what does that tell the next potential Hadji? That maybe he shouldn’t come to Colorado Springs. And we want that next Hadji to come to Colorado Springs."
Barry's departure as the Switchbacks attempt to push for a home playoff game in their final two matches of the regular season after clinching a playoff berth Tuesday may conjure feelings of déjà vu after forward Michee Ngalina was loaned to Major League Soccer side LAFC in late September before last season's playoffs. The Switchbacks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by eventual champion Orange County SC. At the time, Ngalina had eight goals, second-most for Colorado Springs, and eight assists, which led the club.
Burke said Barry's deal will help Colorado Springs compete at the same or better level in future years while luring game-changing players like Ngalina and Barry to the Switchbacks.
"Is it going to hurt us in the next few weeks? It may, it may not," Burke said. "But is it going to help us 100% next year and the year after? Yes, it is. It’s already helping.”
The decision also puts the Guinean forward much closer to his family. Barry said in a documentary after his MVP season last year that he calls his mother before every game, despite the time differential. Now, he hopes he can fly his mom to some of his games in Cairo. Still, Barry said the decision to move on did not come easy, but it was an opportunity with a risk worth taking.
"People come and go in your life. That's life. But these people aren't just teammates; they are brothers and we are all family, so I will miss that," he said. "The decision I am making is to leave all of this and go into a whole different culture and different continent, and you don't know what's going to happen there. But in this life you have to take a risk; those who risk nothing get nothing. I took the biggest risk in my life when I was 13 years old to come to this country and leave my family, so of course it will be something new."
When asked about his legacy in Colorado Springs, Barry said he felt he did what he could to leave his mark but that he wanted the fans to have their own opinions on what his time as a member of the Switchbacks meant.
For Ragain, Barry set a new standard for an athlete making an impression on the city.
"We’ve never had a player, I think, that was as known in the market as well as Hadji," he said. "My nephew does the Hadji celebration when he scores, as a three-year-old — and there’s many other stories like that of Hadji around town, and that’s just something that this market in in Colorado Springs has never had before, a local athlete that impacts the market like that. So, it’s just, you know, it’s set a new high bar."